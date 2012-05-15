Greece Makes The Payment - Congrats To The Holdouts!

Via BusinessWeek:

Greece is to repay 435 million euros ($556 million) of bonds falling due today as the nation faces new elections after leaders failed to form a government.

Greece will pay the principal and interest on foreign law notes which weren't tendered into the country's debt restructuring, the Athens-based Finance Ministry said in an e- mailed statement. The repayment won't prejudice future decisions on other untendered bonds, the ministry said.

Greece swapped about 200 billion euros of its sovereign debt in March and April in the world's biggest debt restructuring, forcing holders of notes issued under domestic law to accept a 53.5 percent loss on the face value of the bonds. The May 15 redemption is the first out of about 6.4 billion euros of notes issued under foreign law that investors refused to tender into the swap.

Well, after much speculation, Greece decided to pay the foreign law bonds that didn't swap. Good job to those holdouts who refused to swallow the bitter pill of EU/Greek coercion! Imagine if everybody held borrowers accountable for their debt (or, for that matter if governments didn't corrupt their laws to further political ends [yep, read that to mean the robbery of GM bondholders - I am STILL bitter] or continue to live beyond their means)? What kind of world would it be - living up to your end of the deal?

What is, and continues to be, interesting is that Greece stated payments are still case by case. Look, they cannot pay, the will not be able to pay, they do not intend to pay - it is that simple. The EU knows Greece is a zombie country and has little to no hope of emerging from their financial/economic drought for a decade and is desperately seeking a solution for this issue (alternative title could have been "Desperately Seeking Solution" wait for it in a theater near you).

There is no viable solution that does not put Germany behind the 8 ball. Look to France and see where this is going to go (politically different, but the same from a popular viewpoint stance).

Good luck, God bless and Viva la Foreign Law Debt!

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.