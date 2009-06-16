Todays Corporate Action - Lift-A-Thon Respite

Interesting action in corporates though today as CMCSA ($1.5B 10s and 30s) and Deutsche Tel ($1.5B 5s and 10s) priced two deals and they initially broke wider.  The new issue concession has been getting tighter and tighter and these two deals choked today.  The Deutsche priced at  +225 and 237 and closed at +228/242 bid side.  CMCSA priced both tranches at +200 and closed the day at 210/208 bid side for the 10s/30s.

The only decent performing new issue was Telcom Italia priced $2B of 5s and 10s at +345 (both tranches) and broke tighter at +336/339 bid side.

IG12 was out 6bps today as credit followed equity down.

Wasn't much love in the market today, but not to worry - the corporate lift-a-thon is just taking a breather until reality sets in.

