Dividend Increase: AFL
Feb. 09, 2018 11:33 AM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL)
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.
Long Only, Growth, Dividend Growth Investing, Portfolio Strategy
Contributor Since 2013
Hi, I am Felix and I am a dividend growth investor.
Aflac (AFL) just declared $0.52 quarterly dividend. This is an increase of 15.6% from $0.45.
I own 25 shares, so this will increase my annual dividend income by $7.00 to a total of $4,722.96
I updated both my Passive Income page as well as my Portfolio page to reflect the changes.
My Thoughts:
Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL.