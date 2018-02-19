Dividend Increase: CVX

Feb. 19, 2018 12:05 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)
Luck280 profile picture
Luck280's Blog
602 Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Long Only, Growth, Dividend Growth Investing, Portfolio Strategy

Contributor Since 2013

Hi, I am Felix and I am a dividend growth investor.

Chevron Corporation (CVXjust declared $1.12 quarterly dividend. This is an increase of 3.7%from $1.08.

I own 31 shares, so this will increase my annual dividend income by $4.96 to a total of $4,722.96

I updated both my Passive Income page as well as my Portfolio page to reflect the changes.

My Thoughts:

Continue Reading >>>

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.