Dividend Increase: CVX
Feb. 19, 2018 12:05 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)
Long Only, Growth, Dividend Growth Investing, Portfolio Strategy
Contributor Since 2013
Hi, I am Felix and I am a dividend growth investor.
Chevron Corporation (CVX) just declared $1.12 quarterly dividend. This is an increase of 3.7%from $1.08.
I own 31 shares, so this will increase my annual dividend income by $4.96 to a total of $4,722.96
I updated both my Passive Income page as well as my Portfolio page to reflect the changes.
My Thoughts:
Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.