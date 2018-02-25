Dividend Increase: V
Feb. 25, 2018 2:28 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)2 Comments
Visa Inc. (V) just declared $0.21 quarterly dividend. This is an increase of 7.7% from $0.195.
I own 17 shares, so this will increase my annual dividend income by $1.02 to a total of $4,805.82
I updated both my Passive Income page as well as my Portfolio page to reflect the changes.
My Thoughts:
Disclosure: I am/we are long V.