Playing Oil

Shorted oil yesterday, by buying PowerShares DB Crude Oil Double Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DTO). CLosed this position today in the morning, when oil was down. I have a temptation to short again, when WTI is above 95, but don't want to hold such volatile trading position over the weekend.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DTO over the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: Positions can change any time. I can use different tools than DTO for the same purpose.