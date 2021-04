Today I sold part of my Blackrock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA). Reason is simple: in the morning, this closed-end fund traded at more than 4% premium to its net asset value. I have nothing against BTA, to my taste it's the best muni CEF. If (when) it's going to trade at discount to NAV, I will buy it back. But profits are made to be taken.

Disclosure: I am long BTA.

Additional disclosure: Positions can change any time.