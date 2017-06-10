At Least 27% Further Upside In RWE.DE (RWEOY)

RWE.DE (OTCPK:RWEOY) is up 63% year-to-date, though the market still considers its dirty energy business to be worth negative EUR 3.2 bio. Given that RWE.DE has a 76.8% holding of IGY.DE (equivalent to EUR 15.2 bio). If the market cap of RWE.DE simply matches its IGY.DE holding, it would imply 27% rise from current levels.

Additionally, good news came through on the nuclear tax front which could result in as much as EUR 1.7 bio in reduced tax liability. www.marketwatch.com/story/eon-rwe-shares...

Regardless of opinion on the future energy business, especially in Germany, there appears to be further value here.