At Least 27% Further Upside In RWE.DE (RWEOY)

Jun. 10, 2017 9:57 AM ETRWEOY
David Iseral profile picture
David Iseral's Blog
1 Follower
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Contributor Since 2013

Working in finance for a corporate for some time now. Love reading the paper and looking for undervalued companies.

RWE.DE (OTCPK:RWEOY) is up 63% year-to-date, though the market still considers its dirty energy business to be worth negative EUR 3.2 bio. Given that RWE.DE has a 76.8% holding of IGY.DE (equivalent to EUR 15.2 bio). If the market cap of RWE.DE simply matches its IGY.DE holding, it would imply 27% rise from current levels.

Additionally, good news came through on the nuclear tax front which could result in as much as EUR 1.7 bio in reduced tax liability. www.marketwatch.com/story/eon-rwe-shares...

Regardless of opinion on the future energy business, especially in Germany, there appears to be further value here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RWE.DE.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.