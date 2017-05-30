ESV Acquires ATW To Create An Undervalued Rig Behemoth

Long/Short Equity, shipping, Value

Contributor Since 2013

*UPDATE* Gersemi Research has been acquired by the Cleaves group





Gersemi Research is an independent investment and equity research platform with primary focus on shipping and oil services. We have a proven track-record of significantly and consistently outperforming consensus and generating returns above the SP500 over many years







Mr. Joakim Hannisdahl, our Head of Research, has several years of experience as a Shipping Analyst on equities at Nordea Markets and Fearnley Securities. He holds a Master of Commerce (extension) with specializations both in Financial Econometrics and Funds Management (UNSW), in addition to a Bachelor of Social Sciences with specializations in both Economics and International Relations (NTNU). He is currently investing private funds, among other engagements.







Please visit http://gersemiresearch.com to gain direct and real-time access to our research.