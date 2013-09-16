Trading Strategy Of The Week - 9/16/2013 To 9/20/2013

AUD/USD

In the upper band of our moving channel and after hitting the Second Monthly Resistance, we are observing a negative divergence in MACD which implies the presence of overexcited bulls. A point worth of notice is the decreased slope of the smaller regression channel which shows weakness of the bullish camp.

Like the last week, shorting the Aussie is not recommended as long as the 0.9180 support is not broken to the downside. Initiating new long positions can be truly agonizing.

EUR/CAD

We have two regression channels: a small and rising regression channel of mild slop and a bigger descending channel of steep slope. This situation implies a rise in short term and then resumption of the downtrend in the medium term. The ZLR formation in MACD can bring fresh selling pressure.

EUR/JPY

We have two rising regression channels. If price consolidates at the current levels, an HD formation in MACD can push the pair up to the upper band of the channels in this week. The slow pace of decline negates any bearish scenario for this week.

EUR/USD

EURO is in an area wherein the upper band of our moving channel converges with the First Monthly Resistance Pivot. It seems that the buying pressure is still high and as long as the price is above the Central Monthly Pivot, shorting the EURO is risky. We will wait to see signs of weakness in the bullish camp.