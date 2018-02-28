A Conversation With Myself

I need to decide on a broad investment strategy.

Why do I pick a stock to invest in, when I do?

I asked myself - What is my financial goal? In what time-frame?

I am 48. 2 kids. 12 and 16. Working, with a working spouse.

Most, as in 90%+ investments, are through 401Ks/IRAs.

In 2016, I figured stock market was overheated, and in 2017 - I suspended stock investments, and instead invested in private equity through Fin Tech sites, which invest in specific real estate crowd funding, and claim to deliver 15-20% IRR. As an example, I invested in a Hilton Hotel in Austin, which has 11% Cash-on-Cash yearly from operations, and 18% IRR after 7 years on sale.

But then I read a lot, including SA, and "The Intelligent Investor", the book.

To learn.

It boiled down to me having a conversation with an investment adviser in my head (A is Adviser, I: Me):

A: What is your financial goal?

I: I'd like to have $100-$150K in passive income, in 20 years from now.

A: How much passive income do you have now?

I: $36K from 2 rental properties. I think about $30K from dividends from stocks, in different accounts.

A: You are basically looking to double your passive income in 20 years?

I: The Math seems to suggest so.

A: These dividends you have, what % of your portfolio they represent?

I: 2%.

A: Do you want to become aggressive? Move from bonds to stocks?

I: I do not invest in bonds. And also, I do not know if I am aggressive, moderate, or conservative investor. My goal is to maximize total returns, for all my investments, anywhere.

A: So, all you care is to have maximum returns?

I: Of course, thats the whole idea, isnt it?

A: I'd suggest to increase risk for the reward. But at your age...

I: I want to maximize returns. Thats my goal. What does it have to do with my age?

A: Ok, we could 70/30, 80/20 allocation?

I: WTF. You still stuck with bonds?

A: But we cannot tell what future markets hold.

I: Then, why am I listening to you?

A: This is going nowhere.

I: I agree. I need to do it myself.

(Conversation to continue)