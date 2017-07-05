Yield Hunting Core Portfolio Update- June 2017 Performance

It was a quiet month for our flagship Core Portfolio with only a few buying opportunities for new funds. The portfolio rose just over half a percent compared to the S&P 500 rising just under half a percent (0.53% vs. 0.46%), while the bond market fell by 43 bps. For the YTD period, we are up 9.38%, compared to 9.17% for the S&P 500 and 2.42% for the Barclay's U.S. Aggregate.

Below are our trailing one-year figures:

Core Portfolio S&P 500 Return 23.63 16.95 Standard Deviation (Price) 9.3 14.0 Standard Deviation (NYSE:NAV) 4.3 14.0 Sharpe Ratio (Price) 2.5 1.2 Sharpe Ratio (NAV) 5.5 1.1

A Sharpe Ratio over 5 is typically where hedge funds with very successful track records garner a significant amount of income. For those not in the industry, it is very difficult to get to that level, at least over longer periods of time.

We did add significantly to PIMCO Dynamic Income- (PDI) during the month after our thesis played out. The fund has been going through an offering for 20% of its prior asset level. Our take was that the new shares would put pressure on the premium but help push up the NAV and that we would be buying. This is contrarian to what most investors

Our recent call (May 7, exclusive to Yield Hunting subscribers) on Western Asset IG Def Opp- (IGI), a high quality CEF, returned nearly 5% in the month with the shares moving to a 3% premium. Another high quality fund, Western Asset Premier- (WEA) also did well and is up nearly 70 cents in price since our latest buy recommendation.

The first half of 2017 was the best first and second quarter combination since 2009. The S&P is up nearly 10% with small caps up approximately half as much. The second quarter was much like the first, with indices notching 2.5%-3.5% gains.

Q2 earnings are going to start in earnest in a couple of weeks. That may determine a lot of the direction for the next month or two as the earnings story has been cast back into the spotlight- and away from the Fed or the new administration.

The Fed actions recently are being called into question amidst weakening hard economic data. And the enthusiasm out of Washington continues to wane due to the gridlock in Congress.



All this sets us up for a more exciting summer than in prior years and we could be at an inflection point in terms of the dominance and leadership in the market. Sector rotation is not a bad thing and neither is increased volatility, which remains near historic lows. When we do see this type of market action, it can allow us to add to our positions when we see a bit of panic, helping improve our yield on cost.

Our preference remains to take our 'equity beta' in the Core Portfolio with primarily levered fixed income structures. The Core Portfolio has an equity beta of approximately 0.45 on price. The typical allocation to the Core is roughly 60%, but dependent on the individual circumstances (need for income, age, etc.).

