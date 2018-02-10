[Blog] The Benefits Of A Low Volatility Strategy | Free Trials Back On

While the Core Portfolio fell like virtually every other asset class, it fell about 20% less than the market.

We have a perfect illustration of how the portfolio will perform during periods of rising interest rates and increased volatility. We have been positioned for higher rates since the summer of 2016 when we instituted our Three Legged Stool strategy. The portfolio did move away from it a bit, earlier last year giving up almost all of our floating rate exposure as the asset class appeared headed for a decline.

Today, the largest portion of our portfolio remains hedged fixed income strategies whereby the interest rates are hedged with swaps. These are essential tools for today's market.

In our report out today, we detail how investors can both combat rising rates and still earn a high yield. It's no longer the case that if you want yield, you will suffer when rates rise.

Over the last week, when the Dow Jones traversed over 20,000 points in aggregate, our portfolio had much less volatility. For the week, the portfolio dropped 1.19% compared to 5.10% for the S&P 500 for a beta of 0.23. On prior heavy down days, the beta has been similar. Even better was that the NAV performance was down only 0.21% for the week mightily outperforming the index. All the while we collect nearly an 8% distribution yield paid monthly!

As we go forward, we think the beta will continue to be low and even lower as discounts have widened out already. There may be some additional widening but we think the bulk of the move is behind us for most of our positions.

