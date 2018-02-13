[Blog] Singles And Doubles Retirement Income Strategy For Lower Risk

Investors are faced with an interesting inflection point for the stock markets and economy. It’s clear that the recent tax cuts were not baked into the market and it helped to fuel another burst of buying and new record highs. After several years of a fairly rational market, we see the first signs of diminished rational judgment from investors and logic tossed aside. We think one of the reasons could be the first split between the markets- with bond markets flattening or selling off while equities go parabolic.

Starting in the second half of 2017 and even more so in January of this year, the market environment changed. Up until then, the eight-year bull market was orderly and "the most hated advance ever". It regularly climbed a wall of worry. When that is the majority view of the market participants, there tends to be no bubbles or excesses. But more recently, the sentiment and feel of the market have changed. Excesses are starting to appear with mania surrounding Bitcoin, the appearances of some housing froth, and the short volatility trade blowing up.

We are a Singles and Doubles investment strategy. Yield Hunting has been cautious for over a year now given the contrarian in us and our cynicism towards market narratives. However, we remain fully invested in our Core Income Portfolio (yield of ~7.5%) along with our Safe Bucket (dry powder and volatility dampener) and Peripheral positions (our octane). We just instead make portfolio tilts to reduce risk and improve quality.

Having now read the annual outlooks from market prognosticators from those we respect (and even some of the ones we don’t), the consensus is that growth could accelerate a bit, inflation is likely to firm, and interest rates rise. For our approach, 2017 was a great year. Every position in the Core Portfolio provided a net positive contribution. The results were even more remarkable when you factor in the return per unit of risk taken.

The approach of investing in debt instruments levered up in more favorable structures (closed-end funds) is not a novel one. However, the space is still largely inefficient and can provide alpha (risk-adjusted returns) for those willing to put in the work. We do that work all day, every day for Yield Hunting subscribers and our larger client base. We believe we can capture 70-80% of the upside of the market, as measured by the S&P 500, but reduce our downside capture to 40%-50% or less. That spread between upside and downside ratios is a key driver in full-cycle returns.

We have been making small tilts in our portfolio due to changes in the risk-return metrics that we follow among asset classes. Right now, we do see some of the best value in REITs and preferreds, going against the grain of the selloff due to interest rate fears. We have also cut way back on high yield as the spread environment looks much less favorable than it did a year or two ago.

Today many market participants are making their investment decision based on total return without any consideration for risk. This is due to that fear of missing out combined with the low volatility environment that has characterized the post-BREXIT period. Until recently, we hadn't even had a 3% pullback let alone a correction and volatility had been all but extinguished. We explain our investors FOMO theory in a newsletter we published in October 2017 (click here for access to this issue) and how it’s helping to ‘melt-up’ the market and can really be an investor's worst enemy.

The reach for carry (return) is causing massive distortions in the market, which could produce some increased volatility soon. The reach for yield as cash still earns nearly nothing and treasuries are unattractive from a risk-return standpoint have continued to push investors further into equities. (TINA = There Is No Alternative). Investors are looking at their options and choosing to accept significantly more risk for more return.

Investing is all about comparisons. Most investors fail to recognize this and simply pick portfolios or individual holdings based on specific parameters not taking into account other considerations. For example, risk and correlations. This is the basis for Modern Portfolio Theory. While we do think the current investing paradigm is shifting away from MPT, that concept is unwavering. All investment decisions come down to how a specific security compares to an alternative choice. We must analyze stocks versus bonds, yield versus total return, fundamentals versus technicals, all in an effort to select one security over other options.

