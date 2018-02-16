PIMCO UNII And Coverage Update

The PIMCO January UNII and earnings coverage report came out yesterday afternoon. The report shows a substantial deterioration of the net investment income to date production of many of their taxable funds. The key is not only the net investment income ("NII") not rising but actually falling for the key funds. (PCI), for example, saw a massive drop in coverage and UNII balance. Coverage fell from 126.2% in December to 62.0% in January while UNII fell from a positive 2 cents to a negative 26 cents. That is an incredible decline.

(PDI)(PTY) had a similarly large declines in coverage and UNII. Meanwhile, PKO realized no decline in UNII but did see a large coverage drop.

On the plus side, (PGP), which we recently bought and recommended, continues to improve following their distribution cut at the start of the year. UNII improved by 5 cents and coverage jumped by 6%.

Conversely, PCM saw coverage jump massively, while UNII also rose strongly. Coverage ran up to 147% from 118% while UNII increased 6 cents to 24. As expected and noted on the chat last night, PCMs price is also jumping at the open (given its lower liquidity). So far, the PCI/PDI prices are holding steady with PCI down 4 cents and PDI up 7 cents.

Clearly we have some realization of losses, whether from the initiation of some new interest rate hedges or unrealized losses being realized. We will have more color on this and the implications for our members this weekend.

Getting lost in the report was some of the reversals being seen in some of their muni CEFs. UNII balances on these funds continue to bleed lower and some funds that had been improving reversed course and are falling again.

PCK saw its UNII reset to zero from -$0.06 after a cut to the distribution two months ago

PMF saw UNII drop significantly in January to $0.03 from $0.07 reversing a prior growing trend.

PZC, PMX also reversed a growing UNII trend.

PNI UNII remains stable.

PNF, PML, and PCQ continue to bleed UNII by approximately a penny per month.

