Core Portfolio - February 2018 Performance

We believe that the portfolio is on the cusp of a rise in value as fears around rates subside and discount close.

The Core Portfolio

The Core is our base income portfolio. We spent some additional time on our recent monthly newsletter explaining the rationale and objectives of this portfolio for the benefit of all the new members, as it has been some time since last doing so.

The portfolio is a buy-and-hold strategy that attempts to achieve a high single digit yield with little in the way of capital gains and losses. While some have some large gains and some losses, that is typically a function of when the particular investor started implementing the strategy. Over time, it is our contention that these gains/losses will even out.

Trades are rare once the portfolio is fully implemented and that is by design. Our goal is to have a maximum of 3 or 4 fund changes per year. While we may make small adds or trims to re-allocate back to target weights, deploy cash, or take advantage of value opportunities, the number of total fund swaps should be minimal.

The portfolio is managed from a top-down-bottom-up strategy. While that may sound counter-intuitive, the goal is to assess the macroeconomic environment and create an investment strategy based on asset classes and sub-sectors. From there, we look at the options in those asset classes and sub-sectors to find the best, fundamentally strong for the amount of risk being taken, securities. A great example of this is the formation of our Three Legged Stool strategy which was an effort to combat rising rate following the Brexit vote in mid-2016.

When we started our marketplace service, the risk-reward was highly skewed to the bond side. Credit spreads- the difference between a yield on a bond and the same maturity treasury- were at very wide levels following the oil price swoon of 2014-2016. Interest rates were just starting their march higher with the Fed pushing up their benchmark rate for the first time in a decade. As such, we were 100% fixed income CEF and our weight of the Core as a percentage of the total portfolio was high at 65%.

Today, the environment has changed. For one, interest rates are moving higher across the yield curve. As closed-end fund investors, we are primarily concerned with the short-end of the curve as that is the source of the financing costs for leverage. If leverage costs rise without a commensurate rise in earnings, the fund will see distribution cuts.

As such, we are continuously looking at asset classes and where we want to position the Core. If the risk-reward shifts further, we may be adding in safer equity funds to diversify and reduce our bond exposure. In the last couple of months, that prospect has grown significantly. Of course, investing is all about comparisons so we need to assess equities, bonds, commodities, etc. in the context of where markets are currently, and where we think they will be a year from now.

In the portfolio today, we have no pure equity funds but do own Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth- (JRI) which has approximately 40% in eREITs and another 40% in preferreds, technically an equity position.

Given the shift in our risk-reward calculations, we may be looking to add other asset classes outside of bonds to increase diversification and upside potential. We will still focus on safety of principal and reduced volatility positions.

For the month, the portfolio lost 58 bps and is down 1.40% YTD. That compares to the S&P 500 which lost 2.62% but remains up 2.96% YTD and the Barclay's U.S. Agg which lost 1.34% in February and is down 2.28% YTD. In the trailing year, the Core is up 8.89% compared to 18.40% for the S&P 500 and +0.31% for the Barclay's Agg.

MTD YTD 1-Yr Trailing Core Portfolio -0.58% -1.40% 8.89% S&P 500 -2.62% 2.96% 18.40% AGG -1.34% -2.28% 0.31%

During February, our top 6 holdings (56% of the portfolio) did "okay" given the bloody environment in which bonds operated. The green line, (BTZ), fell the most as it has the most exposure to duration in the form of corporate bonds of the group. The second worst was (FPF) which fell, mostly from discount widening, as preferreds are very high duration securities.

Here is how those positions look over the last year:

Yield Hunting is a marketplace concept that focuses on finding that best risk-return areas of the market for income investors, especially those nearing or in retirement. We focus on a Core Portfolio that aims to provide enough income to support your lifestyle without taking on excessive risks.

We provide members with model portfolios, a vibrant and educational chat room, and access to professionals who can help guide you in building a proper portfolio for your risk tolerance. We issue a monthly letter and weekly commentaries used by financial advisors for their clients. For a sample of a past newsletter, please message us on SA.

For a Free Trial, Join Us Today!