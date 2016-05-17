My Preferred Financial Sites (In One Paragraph)

To start with, let me tell you that I do not pay for what I can (legally) obtain for free. On another hand, if there were a pay site which would warranty timely and accurate data and information I would not mind to pay a fee to access it. But I have not found it and I believe that it does not exist. Through years of browsing the web, I have found many sites which offer for free all stuff I need. To counteract for lack of accurate or timing information, I get same data from several sites and look for discrepancies.

In this Instablog, I would like to share this information with you. It is complementary to my previous notes on how to collect data into Excel format. These are my data source websites. Looking forward it may be helpful and you may find some interesting, these are my top ones:

Seeking Alpha is the one I get interesting information and ideas from. You are reading this, so you know about SA. Nevertheless, in case you don't know, I would like to point out at David Fish's CCC (http://www.dripinvesting.org/Tools/Tools.asp). As a dividend investors, this is starting point for my due diligence.

Regarding dividends, I recommend to visit Robert Allan Schwartz's dividend growth company information web site: http://www.tessellation.com/dividends/companies.html . As for Robert, as well as David, I won't say anything about them as I could not honor them enough. If you didn't know them, just visit their sites.

- Following with SA, TipRanks (www.tipranks.com) provides analysts' performance information. Used in conjunction with SA (and other article sites) will let you concentrate on successful writers and save you time (and maybe money).

- Fear and Greed index provided by money.cnn (http://money.cnn.com/data/fear-and-greed/?source=premktnwsl). A quick look at it will give good chances to know where market is heading in short term.

- Talking about where the market may be heading , a must is Ciovacco Capital. Every week the came up with a video showing market trend: https://www.youtube.com/user/CiovaccoCapital

- Stockcharts (http://www.stockcharts.com) provides one of the most useful graphical display were you can select parameters and indicators in one single screen.

- Dividend.com (http://www.dividend.com) is useful to get dividends information . I like its dividend yield vs stock price graph, which you can see here: http://www.dividend.com/dividend-stocks/consumer-goods/beverages-soft-drinks/ko-coca-cola-co/#dividend-yield-history (Notice you have to click below the graph to show/hide lines).

- Gurufocus is another excellent web which provides a lot of useful information and data. I use for several purposes:

Customized graphs . In this example I selected price, dividend and EPS for KO: http://www.gurufocus.com/chart/ko#&serie=,,id:per_share_eps_estimate,s:ko,,id:yield,s:KO&log=0&per=0

. In this example I selected price, dividend and EPS for KO: http://www.gurufocus.com/chart/ko#&serie=,,id:per_share_eps_estimate,s:ko,,id:yield,s:KO&log=0&per=0 DCF Fair Value calculator: http://www.gurufocus.com/dcf/KO

calculator: http://www.gurufocus.com/dcf/KO F-Score, Z-Score, M-Score, Financial Strength and Profitability & Growth : http://www.gurufocus.com/stock/KO

- Finra, the web of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. One of its options takes you to finra-markets, where you could find valuations, Fair Value estimates and more: http://finra-markets.morningstar.com/MarketData/EquityOptions/detail.jsp?query=126:0P000001BW

- Do you want to know insiders activity for any company? Insiderinsights will let you see years of insiders activity, (last 2 years without paying for a subscription: http://www.insiderinsights.com/free/index.php?s=ticker&o=-1&q=qcom

- Finviz is another excellent site. For example, in one screen you see the stock chart with trend lines and a table with most relevant data, insiders transactions for the last 4 years and much more: www.finviz.com

- Quotes in real time is provided by NASDAQ (http://www.nasdaq.com). I use it also for its analysts research page (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/jnj/analyst-research).

- The Motley Fool ( http://www.fool.com ) is another interesting site with data and articles. I have not found analysts recommendations very useful, but if you do, you may like the information provided here http://www.fool.com/quote/nyse/johnson-johnson/jnj/analyst-opinion .

- Looking for the number of ETFs holding a company ? That information (among other things, of course) is in DividendChannel (www.dividendchannel.com/history/?symbol=JNJ).

- Credit ratings are provided by Standard&Poors (http://www.standardandpoors.com/), Moody's (https://www.moodys.com/) and Fitch (www.fitchratings.com/site/home).

- For company's information best is its company site. But for a quick take, a good possibility is CompanySpotLight (http://www.companyspotlight.com/). Latest media, executives, Dividends, and news are at reach within a single page.

- Dividata (mentioned in comment by SDS) provides very nice information on dividend grading for companies and funds . The following link is one example for QCOM: www.dividata.com/stock/QCOM

- A new adittion to complement my research tool kit is Y-Charts and its company Enterprise Valuation , which is here ycharts.com/companies/QCOM/enterprise_value

- At last, but not the least, Yahoo, of course. Provides plenty of information : http://finance.yahoo.com. I obtain from it SMAs, % of shares held by institutions and insiders, $ of short and analysts target and company score and company performance.

I use most of these sites periodically in my datamining process (see my instablogs Updating Financial Data in Your Excel I, II and III) and at any time I need some specific information or I am searching for ideas.

It took me some time to filter these web sites. I hope it is useful also for you. If you know some other one worthy, please let me know.

Note: I have scripts to automatically collect data from most of those sites (some already shared in previous Instablog and stored here: https://app.box.com/s/q4kr92t3xslj5cn1kk5qx3jkm91az8il) and also I could provide you with any of them if you leave a comment or send me an email.