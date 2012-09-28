Axion Power Concentrator 156: Sep. 28, 2012: John Petersen's Presentation, "Rising To The Micro-Hybrid Challenge" At The 13th ELBC, Sep. 2012 & Brishwain's Notes On His Visit

John Petersen was invited to present at the 13th European Lead Battery Conference, ELBC. He did a bang-up job, in our opinion, and has graciously permitted us to link to a SlideRocket Version of his presentation. It is highly recommended that you take the time, around 20 minutes, to view this if you've not seen it. It is not focused on Axion, but presents some opportunities and challenges facing the LA battery industry at-large.

Our very own (claiming him without asking!) Brishwain was able to attend some presentations and talk to some knowledgeable folks, including John Petersen and Enders Dickenson, Director of Research and Development at Axion Power. Brishwain's observations can be found in his comment section, but at this time these are particularly relevant.

- "... many auto OEMs ... looking at going the two-battery route ..."

- the Ford rep "... whole presentation essentially showing how pathetic the SS performance was ..." when discussing the current battery use.

The prior concentrator was headed up by APMarshall's Sep 2012 CEDIA Notes (discussing the Rosewater Residential Hub product), which are worth review if you've not seen them before.

John Petersen has provided price and volume charts updated through 9/14/2012.

Axion Power Concentrator 149: Sep. 9, 2012: Rosewater Energy Hub Articles, John Petersen's Updated Graphs, has links to several recent Rosewater-related articles and earlier charts from John Petersen.

