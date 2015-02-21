Priceline Earnings Review: Q4 2014

Priceline (PCLN) delivered yet another strong quarter, beating revenue and EPS estimates by a fair margin. Priceline stock had lost over 12% in the year, prior to the latest earnings call, inspite of significant growth throughout FY 2014. The recent dip in Priceline stock price had more to do with cautious guidance numbers rather than actual performance. The strong growth in Q4, driven by stronger than expected gross bookings growth in Europe, seems to have allayed investor fears as the Priceline stock gained 8.5% in the regular trading session on February 19th, following the earnings conference call.

Priceline actual performance v/s analyst estimates

Priceline beat analyst earnings estimates for yet another quarter, making it over 10 consecutive quarters of earnings surprise. The company delivered earnings growth driven by higher than expected growth in international gross bookings and improvement in take rate.

Consensus Actual Beat/surprise Revenue 1.8 1.84 2.2% Non-GAAP EPS 10.05 10.85 8.0%

Priceline earnings summary Q4 2014

Priceline reported revenue growth of 19.4% YoY, which was significantly lower than 25% YoY growth in Q3 2014 and 29% in the year ago quarter. The fall in revenue growth was largely attributable to slower growth in Agency revenues, which contributed 67% of total revenue in Q4. The agency revenues, mostly generated by booking.com, grew 23% YoY, negatively impacted by forex headwinds. Also, the slowdown in gross bookings growth, gross profit growth and revenue growth is attributable in a large part to negative forex movement in the quarter. Priceline's Q4 2014 growth metrics are summarized in the table below.

In billions of $ Q4 2013 Q4 2014 YoY growth Gross bookings 9137 10659 16.7% Total revenues 1541.153 1840.097 19.4% Gross profit 1333.301 1674.685 25.6% ADJ EBITDA 578.095 711.714 23.1% Non-GAAP EPS 8.85 10.85 22.5% GAAP EPS diluted 7.14 8.56 19.9% Free cash flow TTM 2216.99 2782.89 25.5%

Priceline profitability analysis Q4 2014

Priceline recorded YoY expansion in profit margins, at Gross level. However, higher operating spends drove profit margins lower, at the operating level and flat at the net level.

Profit margin analysis Q4 2013 Q4 2014 YoY change Gross profit margin 86.5% 91.0% 4.5% Adj EBITDA margin 37.5% 38.7% 1.2% Operating margin 32.5% 31.5% -1.0% Net Income margin 24.5% 24.6% 0.0%

The gross margin expansion was driven by higher agency revenue (recorded on commission basis), which contributed 67% of total revenue as compared to 65% in Q4 2014.

The operating expenses (Op Ex) grew by 32% YoY, led by 74% growth in Offline advertising expenses followed by a 93% increase in depreciation and Amortization and 46% growth in sales and marketing. The management re-iterated the increase in Op Ex to build Priceline's brands and support growth initiatives in restaurant reservations and hotel marketing services.

Priceline operating metrics Q4 2014

Priceline reported strong growth in key operating metrics in Q4 2014. While the gross bookings and revenue growth will continue to slow as the base gets bigger, 23% FX adjusted growth was pretty strong, given the base of $9 billion in Q4 2013.

Q4 2014 FX adjusted International gross bookings growth 19.0% 27% Domestic gross bookings growth 3.4% 3.4% Gross bookings 16.7% 23% Hotel room nights growth 24% NA Revenue take rate (Revenue/Gross bookings) 17.3% NA Rental car days 16.1% NA Airline tickets -4% NA

Revenue takes rate ticked higher by 40 bps, which helped drive revenue growth higher than gross bookings growth. The only sore spot was decline in airline days. However, the air ticket business makes up a minor portion of Priceline's overall business.

Priceline Q1 2015 Guidance & analyst estimates

Priceline expects revenue in Q1 to grow at 4-11% Y/Y with revenue of $1.76 billion at the midpoint (7.5% YoY). The company guided to Non-GAAP EPS of $7.2 - $7.75 (midpoint of 7.48). The guidance is significantly lower than current Priceline Q1 2015 analyst consensus estimate of $8.36 EPS on revenue of $1.83 billion.

Priceline Q4 2014 cash flow analysis

Priceline's ability to generate huge cash flows was once again highlighted in the Q4 results. The TTM (Trailing twelve month) free cash flow grew by 25% YoY. The company ended Q4 with cash and investments of $4.3 billion. The strong growth in free cash flow and significant cash balance continue to provide the management with sufficient resources to invest in newer avenues of growth. The company will continue to explore opportunities, as highlighted by the management in the con call. The recent acquisition of Rocketmiles was another proof that the management is open to pursue inorganic path to grow its business.

Outlook over the coming quarters

Priceline will continue to invest in OpenTable, booking suite (Buuteeq and Hotel Ninjas) and online advertising over the coming quarters. The company also announced an a share repurchase authorization of up to $3 billion, which is a good move considering that the stock has been trading at significantly discounted valuations over the last few months.

Priceline Valuations

The recent pullback in the stock price has seen Priceline valuations drop significantly. Priceline stock currently trades at:

PE ratio of 26.61 Price to sales ratio of 6.97

Priceline is trading at a significant discount to average valuation multiples over the last one year. The stock is currently trading at a 16% discount to the average PE ratio over the last one year and a 11% discount to the one year average price-to-sales multiple.

Conclusion

In conclusion, APAC focus will drive future growth at Priceline. The company might be subject to short term forex impacts due to the strong gains of the USD over the coming months. However, Priceline's increasing focus on the agency model will help to revive growth in the domestic markets, which lag the international operations of the group. The investments in OpenTable, offline advertising and booking suite over the coming quarters could lead to contraction of profit margins, but these investments will sustain Priceline's long term earnings growth. The company continues to have huge cash balances, which can be used to invest in inorganic avenues of growth. Priceline stock present an attractive entry point for the long term investor, given the attractive valuations and strong earnings growth of Priceline. We continue to reiterate our positive long term outlook on Priceline, which is reflected in our current Priceline stock analysis.