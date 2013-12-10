Industrial Protective Clothing Market Is Expected To Reach USD 3.5 Billion Globally By 2019: Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is Published new Market Report "Industrial Protective Clothing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," that defines and segments the global industrial protective clothing market with analysis and forecast of the global revenues. This report observes that the revenue generated by industrial protective clothing was USD 1.7 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2013 to 2019.

Key application segments analyzed in this industry include flame retardant apparel, chemical defending garments, clean room clothing and limited-uses general purpose clothing amongst others. Chemical defending garments were the largest segment and accounted for about 34% of the market share in 2012. This is a mature segment and nevertheless is expected to record healthy growth numbers by 2019. Clean room clothing is expected to be the fastest growing segment as the demand for these products is growing with the development of the pharmaceutical and food industries. Fire retardant apparel is expected to record healthy growth owing to favoring regulations by government organizations. The market shares for flame retardant apparels and clean room clothing are expected to increase, declining market shares for the rest of the others.

North America dominated the global market for industrial protective clothing in 2012. With over 51% global market share in terms of revenues, North America is the leading market in industrial protective clothing. Europe accounted for approximately 23% of the total revenue share in 2012. The global industrial protective clothing market has started experiencing favorable government regulations which have driven the growth in several regions and is expected to drive the growth in Asia Pacific and between 2013 and 2019.

The top four companies, Kimberly-Clark, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Protective Solutions and Mine Safety Appliances Company are expected to dominate the market for industrial protective clothing and these companies accounted for over 16% of the market share in 2012. Other companies such as SIOEN Industries NV, Lakeland Industries, Workrite Uniform Company, Inc.and others are some of the other important players in the industrial protective clothing market.

Industrial Protective Clothing Market: Application Analysis

Flame retardant apparel

Chemical defending garments

Clean room clothing

Others (Limited-use general clothing, etc.)

Industrial Protective Clothing Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

