Join The Leading Dividend Investment Group - For Income & Retirement
High Yield Stocks, passive income, Retirement, REITs
Contributor Since 2006
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. As author of High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 6th year in a row.
Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% along side steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our members, so they see their portfolio's grow even while living off of their income! 4500+ members have joined us already, come and give our service a try! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. No one needs to invest alone.
In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I am also a Certified Mortgage Advisor CEMAP, a UK certification. I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, and on FXEmpire.
The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side who invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice!
In addition to myself, our experts include:
3) Philip Mause
4) PendragonY
We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space! For more information on “High Dividend Opportunities” please check out our landing page:
High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.
Summary
- "High Dividend Opportunities" is the Leading Dividend Service on the Seeking Alpha platform.
- We are the most subscribed-to service on Seeking Alpha.
- With many stocks in the high-yield space on sale, our "Core Portfolio" currently yields 10.3%.
- Join us today by taking a risk-free 2 week trial!
High Dividend Opportunities is the leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 in dividends and income on Seeking Alpha, and it is dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations.
Our service includes a managed portfolio targeting 8-9% overall yield, and a selection of the best high-yield Master Limited Partnerships, BDCs, U.S. Property REITs, Preferred Shares, and Closed-End Funds ("CEFs"). We follow a "value" investment strategy and an opportunistic buying approach, with the objective to achieve long-term capital gains in addition to the highly generous yields.
Currently the high-yield space is offering some unique buying opportunities. This has resulted in an exceptionally high yield for our portfolio - with a current dividend yield of 10.3%.
Outlook For 2018
After a huge market run which started in November 2016, the markets were bound to see a correction. The good news is that the recent correction we have seen was a VIX-related correction, which we described as a technical "glitch", and we believe that the worse is behind us. We are glad this has happened early in the year, opening the door for the markets to continue to move higher.
We remain bullish on the outlook of equities for the next 2 years. Barring any unforeseen economic downturn, we are expecting the S&P 500 index to close the year above the 3000 level (or roughly 9.2% higher from here).
The outlook for high dividend stocks is particularly strong. Many high-yield sectors (including Property REITs, Midstream MLPs, and BDCs) have lagged the general markets during the year 2017, and currently are trading at their lowest valuations in years. With growth & technology stocks starting to look expensive, investors are starting to rotate into value sectors, including high-yield value stocks. We are particularly bullish on several high-yield sectors and our strategy continues to focus on dividend stocks trading at discounted valuations. Our portfolio is very well positioned for a powerful year ahead.
Track Record: (years 2016 & 2017)
The "High Dividend Opportunities" Core Portfolio returns since January 1st, 2016 were stellar. Our Portfolio returned 60.0% for the 2-year period (on a compounded basis).
Our Best Performers in 2017
Our "Buy Alerts" have had over 80% success rate in the past 2 years. Below is a list of our best performers for the year 2017.
Over 170 Reviews from our Subscribers
To find out what members of our investment community think of our service, check out our Subscribers' Reviews
About the Authors
Join Us for a 2-week Free Trial
We invite readers and followers for a 2-week risk-free trial to have a closer look at our Investment Strategy, our Top Buy list, and our Best High-Yield Stocks for 2018. For more info, please click HERE.
Good investing,
Rida Morwa
Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE POSITIONS IN OUR CORE PORTFOLIO + LRET + LADR + EPR + NGL/PB + T +PEI + SOHO + O + SEP + MIC.