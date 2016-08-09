Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Merriam Report Case Study: Wyeth Pharmaceutical

|Includes: Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

I was looking through Merriam Report archives and came across an edition of The Merriam Report Quarterly published in May 2008 which focused on several of the large-cap pharmas.

We identified Wyeth (WYE) as a potential acquisition target. Less than one year after we published the report, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) acquired Wyeth at a 29% premium.

We are quite proud of this particular edition as it worked out very profitably for subscribers. It can be viewed by clicking the link above.

Happy Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.