Short Trade Set-Up In AUDJPY

What a lot of individuals learning to trade the lower time frames have a hard time adjusting to is how quickly trades set-up and trigger.

Today was a great example in AUDJPY. The best trades in our estimation are when we have 3 patterns aligned. Because they are so attractive for us they do not generally stay that way for long. Here is an example of a trade set-up in AUDJPY -- a market we highlighted last week because it's Secondary Pattern had remained lower. Given the secondary is already lower we need two more bearish patterns to take a sell signal. In the charts below we see we get a 2nd bearish pattern on the 15 minute chart in Figure 1, followed by a 3rd bearish pattern on the 3-minute to complete 3 bearish patterns in Figure 2.



Figure 1. 15-minute AUDJPY Chart



Figure 2. 3-minute AUDJPY Chart

Trade set-ups like this epitomize the fractal nature of currency markets.

To learn more about our courses where we teach these methods and tactics go to Trading University

Trading involves risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.