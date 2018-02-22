Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

ALLT--Repeal Network Neutrality Should Benefit Them Substantially

|Includes: Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT)

Summary

ALLT has zero business with U.S. telecom carriers for the deep packet inspection offerings.

U.S. Telecos had no reason to care who was using up their bandwidth as they could not discriminate in the traffic.

The final full passage of net neutrality repeal should make this change significantly benefit ALLT, the leading provider of tools that allow carriers to track who is hogging their bandwidth.

This is official:  https://www.theverge.com/2018/2/22/17033608/net-neutrality-ends-april-23 net neutrality ends April 23rd.  Providers like Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, Altice, and Charter, among others, are going to want to know who has been using the majority of their bandwidth.  70% of ALLT's revenues (they are the dominant provider) come from deep packet inspection (DPI) tools that allow operators (and enterprises) to see who is using their pipes.

Expect to see this stock begin to move as investors realize this and they begin to see RFPs and business in this market segment.  http://www.allotworks.com/Deep-Packet-Inspection.asp

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLT.