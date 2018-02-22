ALLT--Repeal Network Neutrality Should Benefit Them Substantially

This is official: https://www.theverge.com/2018/2/22/17033608/net-neutrality-ends-april-23 net neutrality ends April 23rd. Providers like Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, Altice, and Charter, among others, are going to want to know who has been using the majority of their bandwidth. 70% of ALLT's revenues (they are the dominant provider) come from deep packet inspection (DPI) tools that allow operators (and enterprises) to see who is using their pipes.
Expect to see this stock begin to move as investors realize this and they begin to see RFPs and business in this market segment. http://www.allotworks.com/Deep-Packet-Inspection.asp
Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLT.