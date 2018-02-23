Lessons From My Disastrous And Successful Short Calls.

In my past seeking alpha articles, I made two sets of short calls. I made calls for shorting highly leveraged US based coal producers Peabody Energy (BTUUQ) and Arch Coal (ARCH) and suggested going long less leveraged and low cost producer Teck Resources (TECK) as a hedge against these short positions. Note that ARCH is a new company born out of the ashes of Arch Coal (ACIIQ) whose equity holders got nothing in the bankruptcy reorganisation. At the time, on the one hand, there was a concerted global effort to make coal users pay for the cost they are imposing on others by burning coal (releasing particulate matter, SOx, NOx, carbon dioxide and other pollutants) and on the other hand, there was fierce competition from cheaper and cleaner natural gas (in the US market). Thus, the demand for coal was under pressure. Further cheap credit and high prices in the past years (2009-2013) have caused considerable over investment in coal mining which in turn caused an oversupply situation in the coal market. Such conditions brought the value of businesses of BTUUQ and ACIIQ far below their large piles of debt and their bankruptcy inevitable. In contrast, TECK was less leveraged, its production was of a lower cost and it was more diversified. Therefore, TECK seemed able to withstand the commodity bear market and benefit from the bull market whenever the bull market occurs.

In parallel high prices and cheap credit between 2010 and 2014 had caused large investments in Iron Ore mining. The ore produced as a result of those investment decisions started to hit the market in 2014 and continues to hit the market to date (think of Vale’s S11D, Anglo’s minas de grais, Hancock prospecting’s Roy Hill and many projects by BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto). Simultaneously Chinese property market, the largest market for steel was in oversupply and developers were suffering from high levels of unsold inventory. Fitch estimates the need for around 800 million square meters of homes every year until 2030 as people are moving to cities and moving to larger homes compared to about 1 billion square meters annually built in recent years. One cannot understand Chinese property market in aggregate, as there are large dislocations in the property market. In large cities, where people want to live, government limits how much building activity can occur; thus, home prices in large cities are soaring. In smaller cities, where job prospects are more limited, property development is encouraged as land sales are how the local Chinese governments make money. These considerations convinced me that highly leveraged iron ore producers like Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) are in deep trouble. At one point in the middle of 2015 Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) was as likely to default as it was to survive by the end of 2017. Some holders of CLF maintained that its geographic distance from open seas would shield it from iron ore’s oversupply problems. I refuted such arguments.

Since then the most unpredictable element of the market, i.e., governments have made dramatic changes to the situation. Chinese government has restricted mine production (limiting the number of days coal mines can produce) and restricted iron ore sintering. Sintering mean: “(with reference to a powdered material) coalesce into a solid or porous mass by means of heating without liquefaction.” Powdering Iron ore is a prerequisite of its magnetic concentrating process. The resulting powder called iron ore fine is not suitable for introduction into the blast furnaces and out to undergo sintering before introduction into the blast furnace. Sintering process oxidizes the Sulfur in the ore and releases it as sulfur dioxide into the air. Further sintering releases considerable amounts of particulate matter into the air.

China’s coalmine working day limitation (276 days per year) introduced in April 2016 came right at the moment when many private coal miners had dropped out of the market under pressure from low prices, so this limitation increased prices by 200% before the Chinese state was forced to relax it around November 2016.

China, which at least from the viewpoint of steel production and consumption is the largest economy, made another market intervention, which went hard against my short calls. The Chinese economy has unusually large saving and investment rates (46% in 2016). This large accumulation of capital together with government interference in the economy had reduced the average return on investment in the Chinese economy. Thus, Chinese economy was slowing down in 2014 and 2015 and was expected to bring down steel consumption with its declining GDP growth rate. Especially as the Chinese economy was re-balancing from export orientation and heavy industries to the consumption orientation and services sector. But the government started a series of stimulus measures including lowering the PBoC lending rate, reducing the reserve requirement ratio, increasing government spending and thus deficit as a share of GDP and relaxing restrictions on property ownership. Such moves in aggregate increased an otherwise declining steel consumption in a country were around half of the world steel is consumed.

The other big player in this picture is the US government. In 2002 president Bush imposed tariffs between 8 and 30% on imported steel. After losing the case in the world trade organization and facing the treat of retaliatory tariff from some of the largest trading partners of the US president abandoned the steel tariffs in December 2003. It was found that around 200000 jobs in the steel consuming industries were lost as a result of those tariffs. In a similar vein Obama administration used various “anti-dumping regulations” to impose “anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties” and limit steel imports to support American steel producers at the cost of American steel consumers. For example 450% duties on Chinese corrosion resistant steel and 3% to 92% on anti-corrosion steel imported from Italy, India, South Korea and Taiwan. After Obama, Trump with his anti-free trade rhetoric came to office. President Trump is intent on vastly expanding barriers to the steel trade. Such anti-trade actions kept US steel prices much higher than international steel prices. In the middle of February 2018 Steel Benchmarker released the following price report.

Region: USA, East of the Mississippi Mainland China Western Europe World Export Market Hot-rolled band 794 549 688 595 Cold-rolled coil 945 636 657 Rebar 710 538 Standard plate 881 549 Shredded scrap 339

In this table prices are in USD per metric ton. The table shows how effectively US trade barriers has kept US prices high compared to prices elsewhere in the world.

My short calls against Arch Coal and Peabody Energy (and Alpha Natural Resources which I shorted but did not published about) paid off handsomely as these companies went bankrupt before the coal market turned around. But my short positions in Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) and Mesabi Trust (MSB) which I considered as a corollary to CLF whose income stream would have dried up during any potential CLF bankruptcy process and thus its share price would collapse in any potential CLF bankruptcy. My short CLF and MSB positions inflicted great damage to my portfolio.

There were other factors, besides ever increasing government support for US steel producers, saving CLF from bankruptcy. Among the most important was that CLF’s management adeptly managed to give considerable haircut to its creditors. This was possible due to CLF's capital structure attributes as a similar attempt by Arch Coal failed in the court. Further the company managed to effectively lower its operating costs.

Conclusions:

Free markets are an idealization very suitable for economic understanding and modeling. In the real world were we make our investment decisions there are large, complex and not necessarily logical players called governments. The risk from any potential Government action should always be taken into account.

Another lesson was to pay very close attention to the capital structure of stocks under study for shorting. Those with little secured borrowing and large unsecured borrowing have the potential to give a haircut to their unsecured creditors in exchange for moving them up in the hierarchy of creditors.