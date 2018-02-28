Bioscrip - What To Look For In The Quarter

BIOS is a national provider of home infusion services that partners with patients, physicians, hospitals, healthcare payers and pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide clinical management solutions and the delivery of cost-effective access to prescription medications and home healthcare services.

The investment thesis on the stock is predicated around the turnaround strategy. The management has been focused on cost optimization. Going forward they are focusing on top-line growth as the cost cutting phase is behind them. Also, I am curious to see what the guidance for the year is going to be. Sell side seems to be anchored to recent history and the company can materially surprise on the upside.