Precision Therapeutics: Precision Medicine Division May Result In Significant Upside

Recent acquisition of Flatiron Health for $2.1 Billion may shed some light on the value of Helomics' D-Chip AI Engine for Healthcare.

I recently wrote about Precision Therapeutics (AIPT), focusing primarily on the recent exponential growth projected in their Streamway direct to drain fluid management system for hospitals, which features a compelling razor / razor blade model. The company had just announced that sales were projected to increase 10-fold in 2018 on the back of a brand new sales force that is starting to gain traction in hospitals. However, I glossed over the company's recent 25% stake in Helomics because the company has had a recent history of failed joint ventures and quite frankly I was skeptical this Helomics JV would amount to anything. I also felt that the business model of the Streamway system is easier to understand and to project out sales and profitability of.

However, recent events in the personalized or precision medicine space have forced me to take a closer look at Helomics. In this article, I'm going to look at two competitors of Helomics and use them to try to get a rough estimate on the value of Helomics. Bare in mind that this is just an exercise trying to put a value on something that is hard to quantify. After looking at this much closer, it’s my opinion that AIPT may have hit a home run with Helomics and over the course of the next year or two there is a chance that AIPT will be a multi bagger.

Helomics, over the past 10+ years, has accumulated a vast set of data surrounding cancer patient tumors. While Helomics owns this data, it is my understanding that they have not properly utilized this data until recently, when they formed a joint venture with AIPT to license an Illumina (ILMN) next generation sequencing machine that will turn their data into comprehensive sequenced genetic profiles for cancer patients. As I'll show, these comprehensive profiles will serve as the backbone for an artificial intelligence platform that could be a very important database used in the precision medicine field.

I also hope to be following up this article with a comprehensive Q&A session with the CEO of AIPT some time over the next couple of weeks to discuss the potential of its Helomics investment and the value of its data within the personalized medicine field.

Seismic Shift in Cancer Treatment

For starters, cancer treatment and research is undergoing a significant shift. No longer utilizing a one size fits all approach to cancer treatment, the healthcare industry is moving rapidly toward personalized or precision medicine as a result of insight gathered from the human genome project and clinical data gathered over the past few decades. What this means is that cancer patients will no longer be given broad treatment that may or may not work for their own particular form of this horrible disease. Targeted or precision medicine looks at a body of data and identifies the most appropriate medicine for each type of cancer, thereby reducing side effects while also increasing the chance for positive outcomes. Additionally, it has aided researchers in developing drugs that are better suited for different types of cancers. It's truly a revolutionary way of tackling cancer and has led to significantly better drugs and will lead to better patient outcomes as a result.

In the cancer personalized medicine space, rich genomic tumor profiles look to be the gateway drug. These tumor profiles from next generation sequencing are what is needed to build comprehensive databases that oncologists, pathologists, and researchers use to identify known DNA mutations and provide targeted therapies that will work best for each particular patient. “The use of databases, which provide all diagnostically relevant data, is a great opportunity for personalised medicine,” says Ursula Redeker, Spokesperson for the Board of Roche Diagnostics. “Our long-term objective is to build up databases that also provide imaging and clinical data,” she adds. “I think the future of tumour profiling is moving towards molecular tumour boards – a sort of a digital expert system that combines data from various medical disciplines.”

(SOURCE: click here)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is becoming a significant player in the precision medicine space. In February 2018 it bought out Flatiron Health, which is a relatively new entrant into this space, for $2.1 Billion (more on this later).

Size of AI & Precision Medicine Market

Effemarket recently did a comprehensive research report on artificial intelligence and precision in the healthcare industry. Some key takeaways are below:

1.) Increasing use of big data in the healthcare industry, ability of Artificial intelligence to deliver advanced care-related information to physicians to make informed decisions to personalized real-time treatment, improve patient outcomes, improve imbalance between health workforce and patients, reducing the healthcare costs and noteworthy increase in venture capital investments are anticipated to drive the Artificial intelligence in healthcare market. The number of healthcare-focused Artificial intelligence deals went up from less than 20 in 2012 to nearly 70 by mid-2016.

(SOURCE: Effemarket)

2.) Artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry is expected to bring down the healthcare costs by 5 percent to 9 percent by using machine learning to tailor treatments and keep patients engaged, i.e. approximately USD2 trillion to USD10 trillion savings globally by tailoring drugs and treatments and 0.2 to 1.3 additional years of average life expectancy.

(SOURCE: Effemarket)

3.) Artificial intelligence technologies will be quickly assimilated into analytics practices, providing consumers exceptional access to powerful insights that drive action. To improve the healthcare industry is currently in need artificial intelligence to provide knowledgeable and actionable insights from large sets of patient data and information and creating unified informatics architecture.

(SOURCE: Effemarket)

The majority of players in the precision medicine field are focused on machine learning and AI but the key stakeholders are the players that hold the genetic profiles of patients used to build out the databases necessary for AI / Machine Learning. These patient profiles will be a critical part of the massive rollout of healthcare AI and precision medicine. And companies are starting to pay a lot of money for access to these profiles.

In Germany, there is concern amongst pathologists and oncologists that proprietary databases may limit R&D because the data in those databases is privately owned and is not being shared openly. “Albrecht Stenzinger, Head of the Center of Molecular Pathology in Heidelberg, which is now partnering with Thermo Fisher Scientific, agrees: “It’s not a good idea to lock away NGS results of tumour biopsies in proprietary databases, as Myriad Genetics does for BRCA diagnosis. Companies that do so often sell their technology as overly complex. They put it in a black envelope so neither oncologists nor pathologists can see what has been done technically and bioinformatically – and then they say: buy it or don’t buy it – but it’s a must-have....But neither black boxes, nor inadequate simplistic assays will help us to better understand and treat tumours. Relapses to targeted or immuno-oncologic therapies after just one year or a couple of months remind us that we are only beginning to understand tumour bio­logy. For long-term success, it will be crucial to share other biological and clinical data and know-how in a fully transparent way and to collaborate on an equal footing to have better products and to gain knowledge,” says Stenzinger.” (SOURCE: Click here)





Helomics and its 149,000 patient profiles

In November 2017, Skyline Medical (now Precision Therapeutics (AIPT)) partnered with Helomics to develop new personalized cancer diagnostics using the Helomics D-Chip platform, which uses artificial intelligence-powered bioinformatics to find insights from the data to help disease diagnosis, produce new diagnostics and therapies, perform improved clinical trials, and help inform programs that seek to find new purposes for existing medications.

According to Skyline, that alliance has now been expanded to include next-generation sequencing technology licensed from Illumina. Specifically, Skyline and Helomics will also use Illumina's MiSeqDx platform to perform gene sequencing of tumor specimens from cancer patients in order to generate data for the D-Chip platform. (SOURCE: click here)

Then in December 2017, AIPT acquired up to a 25% interest in Helomics.

Over the course of the past decade, Helomics has amassed large quantities of data on patients with cancer as part of its ChemoFx® precision cancer diagnostic. This rich “big-data” repository contains the drug response profiles of over 149,000 patient tumors and their molecular, genomic, biochemical and histopathology data coupled to de-identified patient demographics. D-CHIP uses a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics engine to uncover actionable insights from this data to aid disease diagnosis, develop new diagnostics and therapies, perform better clinical trials and inform drug repurposing programs. (SOURCE:LINK).

Helomics takes patient tumors and analyzes the appropriate drugs to give to a patient based on testing it performs on their tumors. The tumor cells are taken from patients, sent to Helomics for analysis, and then the doctor takes that analysis and devises a treatment plan that they believe is best for the patient. This analysis is supported by data collected from over 149,000 different patients over the past decade.

In April 2017, Helomics announced the launch of its D-Chip platform. The launch of this platform was Helomics first step in becoming an AI and precision medicine based company. This platform "is a searchable, bioinformatics platform that can be used by researchers to mine proprietary data of rich multi-omic and clinical information on patients with cancer to drive biomarker discovery and development, virtual clinical trials, as well as patient recruitment and selection." (Source: here.) Pharmaceutical companies and doctors will be using the artificial intelligence engine in D-CHIP to develop and use cancer treatments targeted at individual patients.

The amount of capital that Helomics raised inception to date is $211 Million. Helomics was actually previously named Precision Therapeutics, renaming itself to Helomics in 2014 after a $60 Million funding round. Because Helomics is a privately held company, there isn't that much public information regarding the revenues, cash, etc. Here is some of the information I have been able to dig up:

1.) In December 2016, the company was purchased by a group of investors, one of whom is the CEO, Gerald Vardzel.

2.) At the time of the above acquisition, Helomics had 39 employees. Currently according to its LinkedIn page, there are 90 employees.

3.) I've seen two different estimates of the company's revenues:

a.) Howler > I had to sign up for this but it shows revenues at $7 Million.

b.) Govtribe shows revenues at $17 Million.

4.) AIPT's recent 8-K suggest that revenues are closer to the figure from Owler as noted below:

"The Skyline Shares are being held in escrow by Corporate Stock Transfer, Inc. as escrow agent. While the Skyline Shares are held in escrow, they will be voted as directed by the Company’s board of directors and management. The Skyline Shares will be released to Helomics following a determination that Helomics’ revenues in any 12-month period have been equal to or greater than $8,000,000."

I believe its safe to assume this $8 Million figure mentioned in their 8-K puts Helomics revenues somewhere near this mark as one would reasonably expect the two parties to structure a deal that it is achievable for Helomics to receive AIPT shares.

Other Players in the Precision Medicine Field

There are quite a few players in the field of precision medicine, but I'm focusing on the 2 below because they have both received similar amounts of funding to Helomics and have had or currently have ties to the capital markets, either directly as a standalone company or through recent acquisitions. Additionally, one of these players has ownership of a significant amount of tumor profiles much like Helomics, which should give us a guidepost for valuing Helomics.

Foundation Medicine

The leader in the precision medicine space is Foundation Medicine (FMI). FMI's assays provide oncologists with a thorough understanding of their patients genetic make-up and a comprehensive view of existing FDA-approved and clinical trial treatment options. It then matches up the most appropriate option with the patient. FMI also helps drug manufacturers in developing more targeted drugs backed by this research.

As a result of the cancer treatment market moving toward personalized medicine, FMI is growing like a weed. Sales have grown from $2 Million in 2011 to over $130 Million in the trailing twelve months. The company trades at over 20 times trailing revenues and is worth $3 Billion. While its not even close to profitable yet, its valuation shows you what the market thinks of precision medicine's potential.

Foundation raised $96 Million prior to going public in 2013 and another $106 Million on its IPO for a total of $212 Million inception to date.

Cowen came out recently with a very bullish note on FMI, excerpts of which are below:

Schenkel cited four reaons for his bullish take on Foundation Medicine's fundamentals:

A first-mover advantage in the oncology comprehensive genetic testing space, boasting a more integrated offering than most competitors.

F1 CDx's unique FDA as well as CMS approval provides its an edge over competition.

A strong genetic database built on the back of robust test volumes.

A comprehensive genetic database that's gaining value due to its appeal to biopharma companies.

Foundation generated more than 200,000 comprehensive genetic profiles in cancer since 2012, with test volumes growing 60 percent year-over-year in 2017 to 83,000. The aggregate number of profiled samples could hit 500,000 in 2019, the analyst said.

(SOURCE: Cowen research note)

I bolded the line above because it is these profiles that is driving the vast bulk of value in FMI's shares...and I will revisit this in estimating the valuation of Helomics below.

Flatiron Health

Swiss company Roche announced on February 15, 2018 that they will be acquiring the remainder of Flatiron Health that they don't already own for what amounts to a $2.1 Billion valuation. From this article:

"Flatiron has an electronic medical record system used by doctors who are treating patients with cancer. It then uses this data to help researchers and life sciences companies figure out better treatments for cancer -- for instance, by making sure that the right patients are being recruited for clinical trials."

(SOURCE: LINK)

Flatiron received $308 Million in funding since 2013.

Because Flatiron is privately held, I don't have a lot of information to go on regarding revenues. The company was only formed about 5 years ago. I did find this little excerpt on Owler (I had to sign up to access Owler) and my suspicion is that Owler is pretty accurate on their estimated revenues of $2.9 Million.

Donovan James, another author on SeekingAlpha, had this to say about the Flatiron / Roche:

"Roche is paying a steep price to acquire Flatiron, but in return is obtaining an asset that fits with its strategic objectives in the major market of cancer research and personalized treatment.

The deal was likely not valued on a revenue basis since Flatiron probably didn't have much in the way of revenues.

Management appears to be 'skating to where the puck will be' with this deal. Public investors appear to agree so far."

Helomics' Motive for Doing a Deal

As I mentioned before, in December AIPT acquired up to a 25% stake in Helomics for what amounts to about $1.7 Million (assumes the 1.1 Million shares were valued at $1.10 and adds the $500,000 convertible note). This pegs all of Helomics at a $6.8-$7.0 Million valuation. Compared to the $211 Million inception to date in funding, to the $8M or so annual revenues the company is presumably at, and to others in its space that are worth $2.1 and $2.8 Billion, its pretty clear that the purchase price amounted to a fire sale.

So why did Helomics do this deal? If it is in the heart of the hottest field in medicine right now, then there's really no way to justify doing a deal at this valuation. Why not just take the company public or try to find someone else willing to pay even a fraction of what Roche did for Flatiron? Both outcomes would be better for the company.

Helomics, previously named Precision Therapeutics, was actually on the verge of going public in 2007. At the time, precision medicine was in its infancy and the market was in the process of topping out. Helomics may have been a great idea but at the wrong time.

Fast forward 10 years and there were recently some rumors of Helomics looking at an IPO. I don't know how valid these rumors are, however. My best guess as to why they didn't do their own IPO is that they hadn't begun the process of creating comprehensive genetic profiles of their cancer patients. And therefore, the data they collected wasn't in rich form and just not as easy to monetize. It is likely that they realized, either through talking to brokers or discussions with healthcare professionals, that without comprehensive sequencing profiles of those patients, they would not realize full value for their data. Again, it wasn’t until November / December 2017 that they pursued this strategy of sequencing their data to generate richer patient profiles that could be used in precision medicine.

I'm speculating that Helomics may have been motivated to do this deal with AIPT in part to tap the capital markets and may have seen AIPT's low float stock and significant NOLs as attractive. At 12/31/16 AIPT had $30.9 million of gross federal NOLs and $13.4 million of gross state NOLs. They may have viewed AIPT as either a reverse merger candidate or a vehicle through which they would go public. Part of this negotiation clearly centered around Skyline changing its name to Precision Therapeutics, giving a nod back to Helomics' roots as they were previously named Precision Therapeutics.

Assuming this is right then I wouldn't be surprised if we see the two sides structure a deal that ultimately results in Helomics becoming a wholly owned entity of AIPT.

The Value of Cancer Patient Profile Data

The question here is what is the value of that data that Helomics has amassed over the years. Cowen assigned much of the market valuation for FMI to:

A comprehensive genetic database that's gaining value due to its appeal to biopharma companies.

Foundation generated more than 200,000 comprehensive genetic profiles in cancer since 2012, with test volumes growing 60 percent year-over-year in 2017 to 83,000.

(SOURCE: Cowen Research Note)

We have established that genetic profiles are a critical component to the precision medicine field. Let’s try to put a dollar value on these profiles. We know that Helomics owns 149,000 patient profiles. We don’t have a known value per profile and there's nothing out in the public showing a buyer paying a certain amount for those profiles.

But we do have one data point: FMI. If we look at FMI and assume for simplicity’s sake (and probably conservatively since the bulk of their revenues are derived from this data) that 1/3 of its $3 Billion market cap is a result of these 200,000 comprehensive genetic profiles, then we can assume that the value per profile is $1 Billion divided by 200,000 or $5,000 per profile. If you just multiply that out, Helomics 149,000 patient profiles would be worth a total of $745 million. That's 100x the AIPT's purchase price. It's obviously not this simple, though.

Again, I think the key here is that Helomics didn't focus on developing comprehensive data profiles of its 149,000 tumors until the end of 2017. While Helomics has had a substantial patient database, they never correctly mined it - they didn't do comprehensive next generation sequencing on that data. But the data is still there and they're now sequencing it, putting it into a searchable database via D-Chip, and establishing a NGS hub with Ariel Precision that will begin licensing that data to drug manufacturers, researchers, and clinicians who are looking for ways to better treat cancer patients with targeted therapies.

In essence, Helomics is now building out exactly what FMI is doing. So assigning a value per patient profile for FMI and applying that value to Helomics total number of patient profiles shouldn't be that far out of line.

TumorGenesis

Further expanding on this Helomics' data mining, on February 27, 2018, Precision Therapeutics formed TumorGenesis Inc., a subsidiary that will focus on the next generation of patient derived tumor models, utilizing the data from Helomics. From yesterday’s press release:

TumorGenesis will develop a new, rapid approach to growing tumors in the laboratory, which essentially “fools” the cancer cells into thinking they are still growing inside the patient. This approach will provide a much more relevant model of the patient tumor that may be used for testing of drugs for personalized therapy or for the development of new drugs. Testing of the TumorGenesis PDx tumors will take place in collaboration with Helomics, in which Precision has a 20% equity stake. The Company is currently in negotiations with several medical technology companies to license their technology to advance TumorGenesis’s strategic plan and expects to announce these potential agreements in the near future.

Dr. Carl Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Therapeutics, commented, “The TumorGenesis PDx model forms a key part of our strategy to build out our Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based healthcare business. Testing of patient tumors using this brand new approach will a) provide a personalized therapy protocol for a patient, b) provide high-quality data for Helomics’s D-CHIP AI platform and c) drive partnerships with Pharma companies for the development of new therapies.”

“Traditional PDx mouse models are currently used for personalized therapy decisions and by pharma companies for developing new drugs within a cancer drug market expected to be worth approximately $150 billion in the U.S. alone. Our plans to develop a new, faster approach to growing tumors in the laboratory would represent a major advancement compared with the technology that is already on the market and propel us to the forefront of this revolutionary industry,” concluded Dr. Schwartz.

(SOURCE: AIPT press release)

This is essentially an extension of AIPT’s plan to more comprehensively mine Helomics' data and extract a value well in excess of the value the market is giving them.

Pinpointing a Valuation on Helomics’ Data

In regards to estimating a value on Helomics’ data, I’m going to use 4 different options, each with outcomes that are all over the map:

(1) Price to sales comps with FMI

If we use the 20x price to sales that FMI has and assume revenues for Helomics are around $8 Million as mentioned above, then you could argue Helomics is worth $160 Million. AIPTs stake would then be worth ~$40 Million. The problem with this is Helomics only recently began utilizing the MiSeqDx NGS platform on its tumor specimens from cancer patients so their existing revenues were derived from data prior to this sequencing. Sequencing turns those profiles into rich genomic data that is much more valuable to the precision medicine field. I think its likely we see revenues climb substantially after sequencing their data.

(2) Comps with Flatiron

Flatiron's annual revenue suggest Helomics is worth on par with or more than the $2.1 Billion buyout by Roche. This would be extremely aggressive and in my opinion unrealistic, but you never know.

(3) Taking FMI's valuation per comprehensive genetic profile and applying that value per profile to Helomics.

As I mentioned above, this would put a value of Helomics patient profiles at $745 Million. Applying AIPT's 25% stake to this, we arrive at a valuation of $186 Million. The problem with this is there’s no indication that Helomics is looking to sell this profile data outright. Perhaps they will finish sequencing those tumor specimens and then look to sell that rich genomic data but they haven’t given any indication of doing this yet.

(4) Look at the breakdown of FMI’s revenues and assign a revenue per genetic profile, then apply FMI’s price to sales ratio.

In its 10-Q for the 3 months ending 9/30/17 FMI broke out its revenues as follows:

The 1st and 3rd lines are revenues derived from its genetic profile data (the other two lines are related party revenues from Roche). The sum of these two makes up 61% of total revenue or $26 Million for Q3.

As a whole, FMI currently trades at 17.6x annualized Q3 revenues. If we use this multiple and apply it to the $26M and annualize it we can estimate that the profile data is worth $1.83 Billion to FMI’s market cap (i.e. $26 Million x 4 x 17.6). Divided by 200,000 profiles, we get $9,149 per profile. Applying a 50% haircut to this valuation because there is a growth premium built into FMI's stock, then Helomic’s 149,000 data profiles would still be worth $681 Million ($9,149 x 50% x 149,000). AIPT’s 25% stake would still be worth $170 Million or roughly 1400% more than the entire market cap of AIPT.

Whatever the correct answer is, all 4 options would result in huge upside for AIPT shareholders. But again, the values are all over the map so take each with a grain of salt. My takeaway is that AIPT shareholders are getting a substantial upside call option on precision medicine at a very low price - it could be worth nothing or it could possibly be worth many multiples more than the current valuation. I'm personally betting on the latter.

But wait, there’s more!

As I mentioned in my last article AIPT also owns the patented Streamway system. AIPT's sales projections of 100 units in 2018 amounts to about $3.5 Million in revenues, assuming the units sell for $24,000 each and they generate $1,000 disposable revenue/quarter/unit in place.

If I look at a couple of comps in the small cap space - companies utilizing the razor / razor blade model in the medical device space just like AIPT, with margins over 50% (AIPT is actually around 80%) and a recurring revenue stream - the price to sales multiples of each result in a much higher valuation for AIPT. I took a look at Second Sight (EYES) and Restoration Robotics (HAIR), two money-losing medical device companies:

Granted, its a small sample size, but based on the above average price to sales of 10.93, then AIPT's Streamway division alone would be worth more than $38 Million or over $3.00 per share.

Additionally, the company's current cash burn of $4 Million should be significantly reduced if they hit this $3.5 Million revenue mark with 70%-80% margins. That would yield gross income of $2.4 to $2.8 Million and therefore extend their ~$4 Million cash balance for another 18 months or so.

As a reminder, as more units are sold the recurring revenue base increases as the warranty on each unit is considered null and void if filters and cleaning solution isn't used after each operation. The system has software embedded inside of it that tracks the usage. Considering that the average operating room does 600-700 operations a year and the filter / cleaning kit costs $24/each, that's a large potential recurring revenue stream. This revenue stream is not maximized yet but the company starting making customers aware of the requirements to dispose of the kits after each use.

Near-term catalyst

AIPT will update the market on sales of its Streamway systems in its Q4 report coming out in March. If management gives any hint to it being on pace for the 100 sales projections it made last month, its likely the stock takes a leg up because sentiment is so horrible (just go to any investor message board and you will see it's littered with disgruntled long time investors: here and here). I just don't quite understand why anyone would be so negative given the recent developments in the company, but to each his own.

SUMMARY

I wouldn't be surprised if AIPT tries to acquire the rest of Helomics via some sort of cash or cash + equity financing, especially if they're also able to get the rest of the company at under 1X sales. As I mentioned before, I also believe Helomics is viewing AIPT as a gateway for it tapping the equity markets so perhaps they're more receptive to this offer.

Again, I'm viewing the Helomics piece of AIPT as a large upside call option on precision medicine and healthcare AI, at a valuation that seems really low to me. This is one of those investments that you come across once in a long while, in my opinion. Sure there's risk here, but the risk/reward set up here is asymetrical.

I’m hoping to follow this article up with a comprehensive Q&A with AIPT’s CEO so we can go over the Helomics opportunity and I will share that with you as soon as I do.