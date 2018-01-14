Let's Talk About Home Depot

Home Depot is now very close to its 52 week high.

Thus far, Amazon has not appeared to have any negative effect at all on Home Depot.

It would not be easy to find a stock that has outperformed Home Depot during the 37 year period since 1981.

Some investments can be life changing. The adjusted closing price of Home Depot on August 31, 1981 was 2 cents a share. Now it is 196.42. 9,821 times the price it was only 37 years ago. That means that a $1,000 investment in Home Depot on August 31, 1981 would now be worth $9,821,000. I wish that I had a time machine and could turn the clock back to August 31, 1981. I would have invested a lot more than $1,000 in Home Depot on that date. But what was I doing on August 31, 1981? Probably just puttering around in my garden.

And just think about it. There might be a stock that will be worth 9,821 times its current price 37 years from now. The only problem is I have absolutely no idea which stock that is.

During the past 52 weeks, the price of Home Depot has ranged from 134.60 to 199.42. It is now 196.42.

During the past 5 years, Home Depot is up by 200.02%. The S&P 500 is only up by 90.33% during that same time period.

During the past 52 weeks, Home Depot is up by 43.22%. The S&P 500 is only up by 22.03% during that same time period.

The yield on Home Depot is 1.81%. The payout ratio is 46.60%.

The trailing P/E ratio of Home Depot is 27.28. The forward P/E ratio is 22.96. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 1.98. The price to book is 90.23. The beta is 1.02. The market cap is 229.37 billion.

Home Depot has been an outstanding investment over the long term.

I have never invested in Home Depot. It was a great investment opportunity that I passed up. America is indeed the land of opportunity. Those who invested in Home Depot many years ago were either very smart or very lucky or maybe both.

Home Depot is on my watch list. If it ever falls back down to its 52 week low of 134.60, I may consider investing in it.

To those who have been long term Home Depot shareholders. All I can say is congratulations.