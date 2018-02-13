The 5 Stocks In The S&P 500 With The Highest 5-Year Dividend Growth
- The 5 stocks in the S&P 500 with the highest dividend growth all outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 5 years.
- The S&P 500 was up by 73.49% during the past 5 years.
- Southwest Airlines, Apple, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Amphenol, and Amgen all outperformed the S&P 500 during the past 5 years.
The five year dividend growth of Southwest Airlines was 87%. The stock rose by 385.56% during that time period. The current yield is .90%. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 0.74.
The five year dividend growth of Apple was 59%. The stock rose by 152.65% during that time period. The current yield is 1.61%. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 1.15.
The five year dividend growth of Royal Caribbean Cruises was 39%. The stock rose by 285.79% during that time period. The current yield is 1.93%. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 0.87.
The five year dividend growth of Amphenol was 28%. The stock rose by 144.10% during that time period. The current yield is 0.90%. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 2.84.
The five year dividend growth of Amgen was 26%. The stock rose by 107.86% during that time period. The current yield is 3.04%. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 3.13.
There appears to be a connection between the current 5 year expected PEG ratios and the performance of the stocks over the past 5 years.
The stock with the lowest current 5 year expected PEG ratio, Southwest Airlines, performed the best over the past 5 years. The stock with the second lowest PEG ratio, Royal Caribbean Cruises, performed second best. The stock with the third lowest PEG ratio, Apple, performed third best. The stock with the fourth lowest PEG ratio, Amphenol, performed fourth best. And the stock with the highest PEG ratio, Amgen, had the worst performance over the past 5 years.
But all five stocks did outperform the S&P 500 over the past five years.
Disclosure: I am/we are long APH.
Additional disclosure: All information in this article is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Please do your own due diligence. I am not an investment professional. I do not know your financial situation, therefore I make no recommendations regarding any of the stocks mentioned in this blog.