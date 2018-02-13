The 5 Stocks In The S&P 500 With The Highest 5-Year Dividend Growth

The five year dividend growth of Southwest Airlines was 87%. The stock rose by 385.56% during that time period. The current yield is .90%. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 0.74.

The five year dividend growth of Apple was 59%. The stock rose by 152.65% during that time period. The current yield is 1.61%. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 1.15.

The five year dividend growth of Royal Caribbean Cruises was 39%. The stock rose by 285.79% during that time period. The current yield is 1.93%. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 0.87.

The five year dividend growth of Amphenol was 28%. The stock rose by 144.10% during that time period. The current yield is 0.90%. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 2.84.

The five year dividend growth of Amgen was 26%. The stock rose by 107.86% during that time period. The current yield is 3.04%. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 3.13.

There appears to be a connection between the current 5 year expected PEG ratios and the performance of the stocks over the past 5 years.

The stock with the lowest current 5 year expected PEG ratio, Southwest Airlines, performed the best over the past 5 years. The stock with the second lowest PEG ratio, Royal Caribbean Cruises, performed second best. The stock with the third lowest PEG ratio, Apple, performed third best. The stock with the fourth lowest PEG ratio, Amphenol, performed fourth best. And the stock with the highest PEG ratio, Amgen, had the worst performance over the past 5 years.

But all five stocks did outperform the S&P 500 over the past five years.