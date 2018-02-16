Let's Talk About Chevron

The 52-week price range of Chevron was 102.55 to 133.38.

Chevron has not performed well over the past 5 years. It is down by 3.29%. During that time period the S&P 500 was up by 73.49%.

Chevron is a dividend aristocrat. It has the lowest 5 year expected Peg ratio of all of the dividend aristocrats, only 0.24.

Chevron has performed well over the long term. The adjusted closing price of Chevron on June 30, 1970 was 6 cents a share. Now it is 112.14. Much better than the performance of the S&P 500 over that period of time.

The trailing P/E is 23.12. The forward P/E is 17.66. The yield is 3.94%.

The price-to-book is 1.45. Beta is 1.15. Market cap is 212.99 billion.

Chevron is the second largest oil company in the United States.

What I like about Chevron is that the expected 5 year PEG ratio is low, that it is a dividend aristocrat, and that it has outperformed the S&P 500 during the past 48 years.

What concerns me about Chevron is that it has not performed well during the past 5 years.

I have Chevron on my watch list. It would interest me even more if it fell to its 52 week low of 102.55.