Do Valuations Matter?
I am a buy and hold common stock investor. Warren Buffett is definitely my guru. He makes the most sense to me. I began investing in the stock market at age 14 in 1970 with money earned on my paper route. What I have done since 1970 is invest primarily in the Dividend Aristocrats whenever the stock market is relatively low. I have never sold a single share of stock except on the rare occasion when one of my stocks was bought out for cash and I was forced to sell.. I keep all of my stock certificates or direct registration statements in a safe deposit box at the bank. I do not automatically reinvest dividends. Brown University, B. A., 1978. Below are the 93 stocks in my portfolio.
Summary
- Of course valuations matter.
- No stock is worth buying when it is significantly overpriced.
- I will use Microsoft as an example of why valuations matter.
There has been some debate on Seeking Alpha as to whether or not valuations matter. Chuck Carnevale seems to think that they do matter. Chowder does not seem to place much importance on valuations.
I firmly believe that valuations do matter and that no stock is worth buying when it is significantly overpriced.
I will use Microsoft as an example to demonstrate my point that valuations do matter.
The current price of Microsoft is 92.00.
The price of Microsoft on December 1, 1999 was 58.38. It took almost 17 years for the price of Microsoft to rise above its price on December 1, 1999. On September 30, 2016, the price of Microsoft was 59.92.
The price of Microsoft on February 1, 2009 was 16.15.
An investor could have bought 2,000 shares of Microsoft on December 1, 1999 for $116,760. Today his investment would be worth $184,000.
Or an investor could have bought 7,230 shares of Microsoft on February 1, 2009 for approximately $116,760. Today his investment would be worth $665,160.
So an investment in Microsoft on February 1, 2009 was clearly better than an investment in Microsoft on December 1, 1999.
Valuations definitely do matter. No stock is worth buying when it is significantly overpriced.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional. I make no recommendations regarding any stock. Please do your own due diligence. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.