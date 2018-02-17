Do Valuations Matter?

There has been some debate on Seeking Alpha as to whether or not valuations matter. Chuck Carnevale seems to think that they do matter. Chowder does not seem to place much importance on valuations.

I firmly believe that valuations do matter and that no stock is worth buying when it is significantly overpriced.

I will use Microsoft as an example to demonstrate my point that valuations do matter.

The current price of Microsoft is 92.00.

The price of Microsoft on December 1, 1999 was 58.38. It took almost 17 years for the price of Microsoft to rise above its price on December 1, 1999. On September 30, 2016, the price of Microsoft was 59.92.

The price of Microsoft on February 1, 2009 was 16.15.

An investor could have bought 2,000 shares of Microsoft on December 1, 1999 for $116,760. Today his investment would be worth $184,000.

Or an investor could have bought 7,230 shares of Microsoft on February 1, 2009 for approximately $116,760. Today his investment would be worth $665,160.

So an investment in Microsoft on February 1, 2009 was clearly better than an investment in Microsoft on December 1, 1999.

Valuations definitely do matter. No stock is worth buying when it is significantly overpriced.