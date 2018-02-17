Investment Suggestions For Old Folks

Some investment professionals like to make investment recommendations based on a person's age. Hence the popularity of target date funds.

The assumptions is that young folks can afford to take more risks with their investments and that old folks need to be relegated out to pasture in the land of "safe" investments such as fixed annuities, investment grade bonds, and so-called widows and orphans stocks.

I have discussed this idea with my stock market mentor, my 96-year-old mother, and she had only one comment.

"Basing investment decisions on a person's age is just plain nuts. If they ever tried to put me out to pasture in the land of "old folks" investments. I'd kick them where the sun doesn't shine. And, by the way, when I'm old, I'll let you know."

An investment has no idea how old you are. Either it is a good investment or it isn't. If it's a good investment, it should be good for anyone from age 1 to age 101. If it's a bad investment, everyone should stay away.

Take Abbott Labs and Philip Morris and Berkshire Hathaway as examples. They have all been excellent investments over the past 50 years. Just as good for young people, middle aged people, and old people.

The idea of old folks investments really riles me up. And it riles up my mom even more. It sounds like age discrimination to me.

A person retiring at 60 could live to be 90 or 100. Why should he be put out to pasture in the land of old folks investments?

There is a line that real estate agents say so that they will not discriminate based on race. "Red, white, green or blue, we sell real estate to you."

Investment professionals should have the same sort of line to avoid age discrimination. "Young, middle-aged, old or turning blue, we sell the best investments to you."