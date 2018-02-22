Let's Talk About Align Technology

Up by 149.42% in the past 52 weeks.

Align Technology, Inc. designs manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing digital services.

It is in the healthcare sector. It was the best performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2017.

The 52 week price range was 141.70 to 287.32. It is now 260.

The adjusted closing price on September 30, 2002 was 1.77. Now it is 260. So the stock has done well during the past 16 years.

The trailing P/E is 91.73. Forward P/E is 46.35. The Beta is 1.69

Align Technology does not pay a dividend.

I have no plans to buy Align Technology at this time. The Beta and trailing and forward P/E ratios all seem high to me. And I prefer stocks that pay a dividend.

Investors may want to put Align Technology on their watch list. It might be worth taking a second look at Align Technology if the price falls below 200.