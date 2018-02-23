Let's Talk About FAANG

Apple Current price 175.48 Market cap 890 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 1.28, Up by 185.56% during the past 5 years.

Amazon Current price is 1,499.19 Market cap is 725 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 6.42, Up by 465.03% during the past 5 years.

Alphabet Current price is 1,124.06 Market cap is 782 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 1.09, Up by 180.65% during the past 5 years

Berkshire Hathaway B Current price is 202.15 Market cap is 498 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 3.63, Up by 105.97% during the past 5 years

Facebook Current price is 182.93 Market cap is 532 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 0.91, Up by 545.43% during the past 5 years

Microsoft Current price is 93.92 Market cap is 723 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 2.27, up by 238.77% during the past 5 years

Netflix Current price is 285.36 Market cap is 123.69 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 1.26, Up by 953.49% in the past 5 years

Priceline Current price is 1,902.63 Market cap is 92.78 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 1.56, Up by 173.56% in the past 5 years.

I am not a shareholder of any of the above stocks. Nobody is perfect. I should have bought Apple way back in 1982.

My mother invested in Priceline in 2013 at a price of 1,150. Not one of her typical stocks. She usually invests in high quality dividend growth stocks. But she keeps telling me two things. 1) Intelligence is the ability to change 2) Never spend the principal.

Her intelligence is the ability to change line is her not so subtle way of telling me that I am too rigid. Her never spend the principal line I have heard over 1,000 times since I was 5 years old.

At any rate, I thought I would review the above eight stocks.

Which four of them do I think are the most attractively priced at this time? The four with the lowest 5 year expected PEG ratios.

1) Facebook....5 year expected PEG ratio of 0.91

2) Alphabet....5 year expected PEG ratio of 1.09

3) Netflix......5 year expected PEG ratio of 1.26

4) Apple.....5 year expected PEG ratio of 1.28

Which four of them do I think are the least attractively priced at this time? The four with the highest 5 year expected PEG ratios.

1) Amazon.....5 year expected PEG ratio of 6.42

2) Berkshire Hathaway B......5 year expected PEG ratio of 3.63

3) Microsoft.....5 year expected PEG ratio of 2.27

4) Priceline......5 year expected PEG ratio of 1.56

The stock market seems quite high to me so I am reluctant to buy anything at this time. The stock that I am most interested in is not one of these eight stocks. I have my eye on Sherwin Williams.