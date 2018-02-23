Let's Talk About FAANG
Contributor Since 2012
I am a buy and hold common stock investor. Warren Buffett is definitely my guru. He makes the most sense to me. I began investing in the stock market at age 14 in 1970 with money earned on my paper route. What I have done since 1970 is invest primarily in the Dividend Aristocrats whenever the stock market is relatively low. I have never sold a single share of stock except on the rare occasion when one of my stocks was bought out for cash and I was forced to sell.. I keep all of my stock certificates or direct registration statements in a safe deposit box at the bank. I do not automatically reinvest dividends. Brown University, B. A., 1978. Below are the 93 stocks in my portfolio.
Summary
- The FAANG stocks are Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google.
- We will also talk about Microsoft, Priceline, and Berkshire Hathaway.
- Can a hardcore buy and hold dividend growth stock investor like me ever warm up to the FAANG stocks?
Apple Current price 175.48 Market cap 890 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 1.28, Up by 185.56% during the past 5 years.
Amazon Current price is 1,499.19 Market cap is 725 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 6.42, Up by 465.03% during the past 5 years.
Alphabet Current price is 1,124.06 Market cap is 782 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 1.09, Up by 180.65% during the past 5 years
Berkshire Hathaway B Current price is 202.15 Market cap is 498 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 3.63, Up by 105.97% during the past 5 years
Facebook Current price is 182.93 Market cap is 532 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 0.91, Up by 545.43% during the past 5 years
Microsoft Current price is 93.92 Market cap is 723 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 2.27, up by 238.77% during the past 5 years
Netflix Current price is 285.36 Market cap is 123.69 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 1.26, Up by 953.49% in the past 5 years
Priceline Current price is 1,902.63 Market cap is 92.78 billion 5 year expected PEG ratio is 1.56, Up by 173.56% in the past 5 years.
I am not a shareholder of any of the above stocks. Nobody is perfect. I should have bought Apple way back in 1982.
My mother invested in Priceline in 2013 at a price of 1,150. Not one of her typical stocks. She usually invests in high quality dividend growth stocks. But she keeps telling me two things. 1) Intelligence is the ability to change 2) Never spend the principal.
Her intelligence is the ability to change line is her not so subtle way of telling me that I am too rigid. Her never spend the principal line I have heard over 1,000 times since I was 5 years old.
At any rate, I thought I would review the above eight stocks.
Which four of them do I think are the most attractively priced at this time? The four with the lowest 5 year expected PEG ratios.
1) Facebook....5 year expected PEG ratio of 0.91
2) Alphabet....5 year expected PEG ratio of 1.09
3) Netflix......5 year expected PEG ratio of 1.26
4) Apple.....5 year expected PEG ratio of 1.28
Which four of them do I think are the least attractively priced at this time? The four with the highest 5 year expected PEG ratios.
1) Amazon.....5 year expected PEG ratio of 6.42
2) Berkshire Hathaway B......5 year expected PEG ratio of 3.63
3) Microsoft.....5 year expected PEG ratio of 2.27
4) Priceline......5 year expected PEG ratio of 1.56
The stock market seems quite high to me so I am reluctant to buy anything at this time. The stock that I am most interested in is not one of these eight stocks. I have my eye on Sherwin Williams.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Additional disclosure: This blog should not be viewed as a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any particular stock. I am not an investment professional. Please do your own due diligence. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.