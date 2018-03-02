Mom Goes Wild

She bought 100 shares of Nektar Therapeutics for each of my three children.

But in January of 2017 she did something that truly stunned me.

My mother has always been an extremely conservative dividend growth stock investor.

My mother has always been my stock market mentor. Like the Rock of Gibraltar. Calm, cool, collected, conservative. A hardcore buy and hold dividend growth stock investor.

She has given my three children $500 on each of their birthdays to invest in high quality dividend growth stocks like Coca-Cola, Disney, McDonald's PepsiCo, Philip Morris and Johnson & Johnson.

But I just found out that in January of last year, she deviated drastically from her usual routine of giving the grandchildren money to buy high quality dividend growth stocks.

Instead, she bought each of them 100 shares of Nektar Therapeutics at $13 a share.

I was stunned. Nektar Therapeutics does not even pay a dividend. It is losing 69 cents per share. The 5 year expected PEG ratio is 15.04. The Beta is 2.84. The price to book is 191.92.

I asked her why she had bought 100 shares of Nektar Therapeutics for each of the three grandchildren at $13 a share.

"Because that is the stock that your oldest son thought was the best buy," she replied.

"He's 23," I said. "What does he know?"

"Apparently more than you," she said. "Nektar closed today at 102.87."

"But it could crash tomorrow, Mom. It's very risky."

"Life is risky," she said. "I believe in paying attention to what young people think about stocks. I'm not going to be put out to pasture with the other senior citizens."

"Did you buy any Nektar for yourself?"

"No, it isn't my kind of stock. But the kids wanted it and I bought it for them. Up from 13 to 102.87. Not bad in 14 months."

"You're getting pretty wild in your old age, Mom."

"I'm not set in my ways like you. You need to cut loose a little. Remember intelligence is the ability to change."