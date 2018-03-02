12 Stocks With Over 100 Years Of Dividend Payments

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Has paid dividends since 1829.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Has paid dividends since 1832.
TD (TD) Has paid dividends since 1857.
CIBC (CM) Has paid dividends since 1868.
Royal Bank (RY) Has paid dividends since 1870
Stanley Works (SWK) Has paid dividends since 1877.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has paid dividends since 1882.
Consolidated Edison (ED) Has paid dividends since 1885.
Proctor & Gamble (PG) Has paid dividends since 1890.
Coca-Cola (KO) Has paid dividends since 1893.
Colgate Palmolive (CL) Has paid dividends since 1895.
Dupont (DD) Has paid dividends since 1904.
Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.
Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional. This blog should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any stock. Please do your own due diligence. Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.