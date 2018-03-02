Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

12 Stocks With Over 100 Years Of Dividend Payments

Summary

Can you imagine investing in a stock and receiving dividend payments from it for over 100 years?

These 12 stocks have delivered dividend checks to your mailbox for over 100 years.

And when the postman delivers a dividend check to my mailbox, all I want to sing is "Ring My Bell."

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Has paid dividends since 1829.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Has paid dividends since 1832.

TD (TD) Has paid dividends since 1857.

CIBC (CM) Has paid dividends since  1868.

Royal Bank (RY) Has paid dividends since 1870

Stanley Works (SWK) Has paid dividends since 1877.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has paid dividends since 1882.

Consolidated Edison (ED) Has paid dividends since 1885.

Proctor & Gamble (PG) Has paid dividends since 1890.

Coca-Cola (KO) Has paid dividends since 1893.

Colgate Palmolive (CL) Has paid dividends since 1895.

Dupont (DD) Has paid dividends since 1904.

