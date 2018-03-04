Me Too
I am a buy and hold common stock investor. Warren Buffett is definitely my guru. He makes the most sense to me. I began investing in the stock market at age 14 in 1970 with money earned on my paper route. What I have done since 1970 is invest primarily in the Dividend Aristocrats whenever the stock market is relatively low. I have never sold a single share of stock except on the rare occasion when one of my stocks was bought out for cash and I was forced to sell.. I keep all of my stock certificates or direct registration statements in a safe deposit box at the bank. I do not automatically reinvest dividends. Brown University, B. A., 1978. Below are the 93 stocks in my portfolio.
A,ABBV,ABT,ADP,APH,ADNT,AAPL,ADBE,AMZN,AVGO
BR,BA,BRK.B,BIIB,BEN,BKNG,BIG,BAC
CDK,CMCSA,CI,CVS,CB,CHTR,CRL,CNC,CMI,CMG
DIS,DXC,DVN,DGX
ENPH
FTR,FB,FLGT, FUBO
GE,GD, GOOGL, GTBIF
HPE,HPQ,HUBB,HD
JCI,JPM,JNJ
KHC,KEYS
LOW,LUMN,LAD, LULU
MDLZ,MDT,MNK,MO,MRK,MFGP,MA,MNST
NOK,NVT,NOC,NKE
OZK,OGN
PM,PNR
RH, REGN, ROST
SHW,SLB, SAM, SBUX
T,TEL,TJX
UNH,UNP,ULTA,UPS
V,VZ
WMB,WINMQ,WU,WBA,WAB
XOM
ZS
Summary
- Tarana Burke is an American civil rights activist.
- She is the first to use the phrase "Me Too" in 2006 to raise awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual abuse and assault in society.
- Eric and Lyle Menendez suffered years of sexual abuse at the hands of their father before they gunned down their parents in Beverly Hills, California in 1989.
Eric and Lyle Menendez were sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for shooting their parents to death in 1989. This verdict was a travesty of justice.
Imagine being sexually molested by your own father beginning at the age of 6. And your own mother does nothing to stop it.
There is a special place in hell for Jose Menendez and his wife Mary
Eric and Lyle Menendez should have been acquitted for the murders of their parents on the grounds that years of physical and sexual abuse by their father beginning when they 6 years old had driven them to the edge of madness.
If anything proves that money does not buy happiness, it is the story of Eric and Lyle Menendez.
I thank God every night that I had good parents. When I was very young, my mother used to tell me a bedtime story about the mother lion who went into a rage when she saw her cubs being threatened and killed the animal threatening her cubs. That is the natural instinct of parents to protect their young. Where was the natural instinct of Jose and Mary Menendez? They were monsters.
So it is time for all of us to stop worrying about our common stock portfolios. If we have good parents, we are blessed.
I