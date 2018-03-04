Eric and Lyle Menendez were sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for shooting their parents to death in 1989. This verdict was a travesty of justice.

Imagine being sexually molested by your own father beginning at the age of 6. And your own mother does nothing to stop it.

There is a special place in hell for Jose Menendez and his wife Mary

Eric and Lyle Menendez should have been acquitted for the murders of their parents on the grounds that years of physical and sexual abuse by their father beginning when they 6 years old had driven them to the edge of madness.

If anything proves that money does not buy happiness, it is the story of Eric and Lyle Menendez.

I thank God every night that I had good parents. When I was very young, my mother used to tell me a bedtime story about the mother lion who went into a rage when she saw her cubs being threatened and killed the animal threatening her cubs. That is the natural instinct of parents to protect their young. Where was the natural instinct of Jose and Mary Menendez? They were monsters.

So it is time for all of us to stop worrying about our common stock portfolios. If we have good parents, we are blessed.

