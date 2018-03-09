Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

26 BUY AND FORGET STOCKS

Summary

If I could only have a portfolio consisting of 26 stocks that I could just buy and forget, which stocks would they be?

I looked through the list of Dividend Aristocrats and a few other places trying to find these 26 stocks.

Of course, these stocks are only worth buying when they are attractively priced.  Not even the best stock is worth buying when it is overpriced.

Here is the list.

1) Abbott Labs

2) AbbVie

3) Automatic Data Processing

4) Aflac

5) Altria

6) Air Products and Chemicals

7) A. O. Smith

8) Apple

9) Becton Dickinson

10) Boeing

11) Brown Forman

12) Cintas

13) General Dynamics

14) Illinois Tool Works

15) Lowe's

16) Medtronic

17) 3M

18) Microsoft

19) Roper

20) Sherwin Williams

21) S&P Global

22) Stanley Black & Decker

23) Starbucks

24) Sysco

25) T. Rowe Price

26) V. F. Corp.

If you could only have a portfolio consisting of 26 socks that you could just buy and forget, which stocks would they be?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT,ABBV,ADP,MDT,MO.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional. This blog should not be viewed as a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any particular stock. Please do your own due diligence.