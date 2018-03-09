26 BUY AND FORGET STOCKS

Here is the list.
1) Abbott Labs
2) AbbVie
3) Automatic Data Processing
4) Aflac
5) Altria
6) Air Products and Chemicals
7) A. O. Smith
8) Apple
9) Becton Dickinson
10) Boeing
11) Brown Forman
12) Cintas
13) General Dynamics
14) Illinois Tool Works
15) Lowe's
16) Medtronic
17) 3M
18) Microsoft
19) Roper
20) Sherwin Williams
21) S&P Global
22) Stanley Black & Decker
23) Starbucks
24) Sysco
25) T. Rowe Price
26) V. F. Corp.
If you could only have a portfolio consisting of 26 socks that you could just buy and forget, which stocks would they be?
Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT,ABBV,ADP,MDT,MO.
Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional. This blog should not be viewed as a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any particular stock. Please do your own due diligence.