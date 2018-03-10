To put it kindly, they fib. To put it bluntly, they lie.

Some people seem to have a hard time telling the truth.

One of the main themes of Tennessee Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" was mendacity.

It was just revealed that Martin Shkreli lied about his net worth before his trial. He claimed to be impoverished. He still has a net worth of more than 25 million dollars.

Why do people lie? Why did Martin Shkreli lie to his investors? The irony is that he could have made money by telling the truth.

Why did Bernie Madoff lie to his investors? He could have made a decent living by telling the truth.

I have personally been affected by lies in the stock market. I was once invested in a stock called Avantek. Invested $16,000. It quickly rose to $500,000. Then it quickly went to zero.

Why? Because Avantek lied about its earnings. A pack of lies. A work of fiction. Those lies cost me my original investment of $16,000.

I have also been a long term investor in Tyco. The CEO of Tyco spent time in prison for lying. Tyco seems to have done okay in spite of the lies. But it probably would have done even better without the lies.

Then there is what is known as "creative accounting." I am not an accountant. So I wouldn't know "creative accounting" if I saw it.

Leona Helmsley spent time in the slammer for lying on her tax return. Even Martha Stewart, the woman famous for saying "that's a good thing" spent time in the slammer for apparently trading on insider information.

Do politicians ever lie? Give me a break. If every time a politician told a lie his nose would grow six inches, some politicians would have noses that stretched from the Bronx to the Golden Gate Bridge.

Even my saintly mother tells a lie. She is absolutely incapable of revealing her true age. She has always taken off ten years. I think if she had to tell someone her real age, she would hyperventilate and pass out.

Even I tell lies. I tend to make myself taller and thinner. And I lie about my percentage of body fat. It isn't 14%.

But I have to say that lying seems to be an epidemic today. The story about George Washington saying to his father: "Father, I can not tell a lie. I did chop down the cherry tree," seems like an ancient relic from the past.

My father couldn't tolerate lying. Whenever I lied to him, it meant a trip to the woodshed.

That is known as behavioral conditioning. Whenever I even think of telling a lie today, I actually feel pain in my seat of learning.

I even tell little white lies to my wife.

"Honey, does this dress make my chest look too big?"

"No, not at all. Just won't wear it to church."

"Honey, did I put too much spice in the chicken?"

Cough. Cough.

"No, it cleared out my sinuses."