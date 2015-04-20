Uber Devices A Compliance Policy

The policy has been devised to encourage the licensing of drivers after the company is blamed for partnering with unlicensed drivers.

The American taxi service provider, Uber, has decided to comply with the hiring rules of the Houston city. The Mayor, Annise Parker, had requested the firm to comply with the laws. Uber news reported that the transporter has decided to ensure that all its drivers obtain the license permit issued by the authorities. The General Manger of the company has stated that the relevant department would take strict actions against the non-complying taxi drivers.

The service provider would not only identify disobeying drivers but would also deactivate them. Industry sources reported that the officials of the company would now check and verify the permits of the drivers. Similarly, the city administration has welcomed the compliance policy of the taxi service provider.

Uber news today informed that a criminal act of a driver has compelled the company to enforce the implementation of hiring laws. Uber driver, Duncan Eric Burton, was arrested for sexually assaulting a female passenger. The company has taken strict action against him, as it had removed him from its list of drivers. The management is blamed for employing the services of an unlicensed driver.

Industry sources have reported that the mayor's threat has forced the taxi service provider to obey the compliance policy. The Head of the City Administration had threatened to revoke the permit of the company. Many analysts and market experts have supported the initiative to confirm the identifications of drivers and permits, which might result in reducing the crime rate.

Mr. Burton's arrest has increased the number of permit-seeking drivers, as the city administration has started to implement rules aggressively. Uber breaking news revealed that the company has begun to examine the records of its driver partners and held a number of information sessions for its drivers as well. The sessions have been held to ensure that all the drivers are informed about the licensing requirements of the city. These initiatives would promote the culture of compliance in the city. Apart from Duncan, an Indian Uber driver has also committed a serious offence.

Uber has maintained a very controversial record of breaching laws, as a large number of its drivers have been fined for violating rules in Canada and European states. Experts stated that the company should also implement the law-abiding policy in other parts of the world. Now it is yet to be seen that to what extent the transporter's actions are able to reduce the criminal activities of its drivers.

Resource

www.houstonchronicle.com/news/transporta...