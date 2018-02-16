Trulance Will Lead The Rise Of Synergy Pharma

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker (SGYP), is a small New York biopharmaceutical firm focused on developing and commercializing gastrointestinal (NYSE:GI) therapies. Its flagship drug Trulance is FDA approved for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). Trulance has only been on the market for a relatively short period of time and just recently got the nod for IBS-C last month. The therapy is the third approved treatment behind Amitiza and Linzess which are marketed by drug giants Takeda and Allergan respectively.

Source: https://www.synergypharma.com/research-and-development/trulance

Nevertheless, Trulance is a differentiated product from the current market leader Linzess and has often been labeled as best-in-class by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw and Canaccord Genuity. Clinical trials have demonstrated a low single digit diarrhea rate for Trulance with similar efficacy as its rival which has to be taken on an empty stomach at least 30 minutes before the first meal of the day. On the other hand, Trulance can be taken at anytime and is much more practical for the patient who is not looking for diarrhea as side-effect to cure constipation. From a physician’s standpoint, Linzess should only be prescribed as an alternative to Trulance based on its safety and efficacy profile.

Synergy's pipeline also includes Dolcanatide which is still in early stages for ulcerative colitis (UC) and opioid induced constipation (NYSE:OIC). Unfortunately, development has been shelved by management to focus solely on the commercialization of Trulance. The most recent update for this therapy came in January 2016 when the company announced positive results in a phase 1b trial for UC. Surprisingly, management held out trial data for competitive reasons.

Source: https://www.synergypharma.com/research-and-development/dolcanatide

Trulance finds itself in a rather untapped market with over 45 million Americans suffering from CIC or IBS-C. Both indications are dominated by over the counter (OTC) products which account for 95% of sales. Most patients fail to consult a physician and prefer to choose laxatives over prescribed therapies. This consumer behavior should eventually change as GI companies raise awareness of the benefits of branded drugs through direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing.

Source: Synergy Pharmaceuticals Jefferies Presentation

According to a study report issued by Transparency Market Research (TMR) in 2017, the global constipation market was valued at US $12.58 billion.This space is growing rapidly and is projected to reach US $22.93 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 7.1%.The growth will be driven by IBS-C, OIC and chronic constipation which bodes very well for Synergy Pharmaceuticals which owns 100% of its pipeline.

The firm has progressed well by successfully developing Trulance and bringing the treatment to market. There are very high expectations for the drug but, premature sales comparisons against Linzess have hampered the firm's stock. Repetitive shareholder dilution and management miscues have also kept buyers away from Synergy Pharma which recently traded at levels not seen since 2008. However, we believe the company is undervalued and trading at an irrational valuation creating an excellent buying opportunity.

The Stock

SGYP unperformed the past year in which the stock depreciated more than 50%. The stock currently trades close to $2 per share, a far cry from 2015 when the stock peaked at $10 after the company released positive phase 3 CIC data. The poor performance of the small cap can be attributed to poor financing decisions by management and the biotech sector facing political headwinds with respect to drug pricing. Below is a chart generated by NASDAQ showcasing SGYP performance since 2015.

Synergy Pharma has struggled like any small biotech transitioning from research & development to commercialization which requires larger cash expenditure and a different strategic plan. Management has been unable to efficiently control cash burn and raised funds through multiple secondary offerings causing shareholder dilution . Investor sentiment turned bullish after the company secured a non-dilutive $300 million debt financing in September 2017. However, a borrowing covenant in the agreement forced another equity raise. In November, the company issued close to $21 million shares priced $2.58 with equal amount of warrants to meet the $128 million cash balance requirement to access the second $100 million tranche from CRG. As a result, the stock fellow below $2 and bottomed at $1.68.

Terms of agreement with CRG

"The first tranche of $100 million was funded upon execution of the loan documents. The loan agreement provides for future borrowings, subject to the satisfaction of certain financial and revenue milestones and other borrowing conditions as follows: (I) an additional $100.0 million on or before February 28, 2018, and (ii) up to two additional tranches of up to $50.0 million each on or before March 29, 2019. The loans mature on June 30, 2025 and payments under the loan are interest only paid quarterly for the initial five-year period, followed by 12 equal quarterly installments of principal and interest during the final three years of the term, which converts to an eight-year interest only period if certain milestones are achieved. The loans carry an annual interest rate of 9.50%. "

source: https://ir.synergypharma.com/press-releases/detail/1852/synergy-pharmaceuticals-secures-300-million-debt-financing

The biotech sector also played a role in the depreciation of the firm's stock as political pressure, led by former Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, surged in 2015 to lower prescription drug prices and eliminate price gouging by larger pharmaceutical companies. Nonetheless, the sector has recovered nicely from a bear market after a Republican sweep under President Donald Trump. The same cannot be said about SGYP which continues to lag the S&P 500 and the IBB by a decent margin in bullish market conditions.

Finally, SGYP is one of the most shorted stocks on the NASDAQ with 31% of the float short. The short interest has increased substantially since the company launched Trulance without a marketing partner. There was also much speculation that the company would be acquired by a larger drugmaker who could maximize the potential of Trulance. Thus, investors turned bearish realizing the difficulty for a small firm to compete against larger and well-establish competitors.

We understand the company struggled in 2017 but, the stock is undervalued considering the potential of Trulance as best-in-class therapy for CIC and IBS-C. SGYP is trading at market capitalization close to $500 million with more than $128 million in cash. The financing overhang has been lifted as well as Synergy met the cash balance requirement to access the second $100 million tranche from CRG. If the company does take the tranche, the firm will have over $200 million in cash to fund the operations for another two years. With a commercialized product, the small biotech will finally be generating revenue as well to offset cash burn. The sale of international rights to Trulance is another option to raise cash for management if debt is not the preferred route. Therefore, investors should feel confident about purchasing the stock and be at ease regarding the probability of another secondary offering.

Its also interesting to note the actions of Citigroup which currently has bearish outlook on the biotech with a $2.35 price target. The institution turned negative in 2016 setting a $2.5 price target when the stock was trading over $6. The firm does not believe Trulance is a differentiated product from Linzess or a competitive threat. However, the bank has continued to increase its position in Synergy. In the 4th quarter of 2017 in which multiple well known funds cut their position , the company was a buyer of call options and stock.

Trulance is Special

Trulance is currently generating more than US $1 million gross weekly revenue and should generate 2018 top-line revenue between US $100 - $125 million. Net revenue generated from Trulance will relatively be lower considering the lack of insurance coverage for the rookie drug. To compensate, a $25 prescription coupon program was implemented by the company to meet patient needs.

First-year sales are set to be released on March 1 2018. A good estimate can be generated with the help of Symphony Health Solutions on Bloomberg where weekly scripts can be tracked. Investors have been quick to compare the first-year sales figures of Trulance to Linzess which has been approved since 2012. In our view , it is irrational to compare both launches.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, the developer of Linzess, partnered with Forest laboratories (Acquired by AGN) to commercialize the drug which won approval for IBS-C and CIC on the same date. Linzess was able to take advantage of the absence of effective treatment in both indications. The drug was also marketed by an Allergan sales-force estimated to be at 1 500 with 300 additional sales representatives from Ironwood.

Synergy only has a sales-force of 200 representatives and limited resources compared to Allergan. The small biotech is substantially at a disadvantage and its comparison against the launch of Linzess is unfair. It is important to note that the amount of marketing expenditure on Linzess, as high as $250 million in the 2016, is more than the total assets listed on the 2016 balance sheet of Synergy Pharmaceuticals. In fact, the company has struggled to control costs due to commercialization. The financing troubles led management into an unfavorable debt loan agreement with CRG. It is frustrating but, we understand the firm's desire to capitalize on the potential of Trulance in a large growing market.

Source: https://ir.synergypharma.com/financials

The firm is in its biggest growth phase and sales will increase as the lives covered under insurance plans expand. With a better safety profile and at the same net cost as Linzess, we assume patients and physicians will choose Trulance as the preferred option for CIC and IBC.

This assumption is intriguing considering the blockbuster potential of Trulance as a treatment for it’s approved indications and potential life cycle. Trulance is the best-in-class drug in a market in which Linzess net sales were close to $625 million in 2016. Ironwood Pharma Ceo Peter Hacht stated the drug would achieve $1 billion in sales by 2020 and that peak sales for that brand could be as high as $2 billion with additional global potential.



It is fair to believe that Synergy Pharmaceuticals does not have the resources to reach to those sales targets with Trulance. To reap the benefits of the competitive advantage of their therapy, the firm will need to fund direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns and increase its salesforce. It is interesting to note that Linzess sales significantly increased after Allergan began marketing the drug to consumers. Companies in this segment must convince the consumer to choose prescribed treatments. Fortunately for both drugs, the constipation market is large enough for two blockbuster drugs.



If Synergy Pharmaceuticals were to enter to a partnership with a larger pharmaceutical form such as Shire or Astrazeneca, Trulance could overtake Linzess as the market leader. We believe patients would respond well to a treatment with less side-effects and potentially switch over from Linzess. With the influx of cash from sales and royalties, Synergy could continue the development of Dolcanatide and pursue other treatments to replenish their pipeline. In the event of Synergy finding a marketing partner, we believe the stock will trade at similar valuation as Ironwood Pharmaceutical which only owns 40% of rights to Linzess. With 246 million shares outstanding, a $2 billion market capitalization would translate to $8/share. This price represents close to 300% upside from the current price. Under new CEO Troy Hamilton, we believe the firm will be more open to engage in a partnership. Former CEO and co-founder Gary Jacobs, who resigned in December, was reluctant to give up ownership of Trulance while making it a priority to keep 100% worldwide rights.

An acquirer could also capitalize on Trulance and add Dolcanatide in a tuck-in transaction. Gastrointestinal companies have sold at premium considering the market opportunity. In 2015, Salix Pharmaceuticals, the developer of IBS-D treatment Xifaxan, was by acquired Valeant in a bidding war with Takeda. The company has historically been identified as M&A target by Cantor Fitzgerald and Canaccord Genuity. We believe the enterprise value of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in an acquisition should be between the range of US $3.7 - $4.3 billion. We assume sales of $75 million in 2018, $200 million in 2019, $480 million in 2020, $730 million in 2021, $880 million in 2022 and peak sales of $1.1 billion in 2023 with the drug patent protected until 2032. Finally, a $475 million valuation is attributed to Dolcanatide. Once again, this possibility makes Synergy Pharmaceuticals an attractive investment.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals is a Buy

While Synergy Pharma has not fared well in financial markets, the stock does not represent the progress of the firm nor the value of Trulance. The treatment is now approved for CIC and IBS-C in a growing and untapped market for branded drugs. The company has resolved the finance overhang after meeting the terms in the debt agreement with CRG. The comparison of early sales between Trulance and Linzess is also unwarranted considering the large discrepancy in marketing expenditures for both drugs.

The possibility of multiple strategic decisions such as the sale of ex-US rights , partnership or an outright acquisition of the firm make SGYP an appealing investment with significant upside potential. In our view, the stock is mispriced and undervalued trading at a $500 market capitalization. The firm has over $128 million in cash and we believe it is trading at steep discount to fair value. In fact , Synergy was trading at a $1.5 billion market cap before the approval of Trulance as a new drug application in 2017.