Lucky Friday Strike May Be Over Soon

Rumblings on the Facebook Page of USW Local 5114 suggest the union and the company are moving toward settling their nearly one-year-old standoff. Local 5114 president, Phil Epler, states in his Facebook post of Feb 6th that there will be a vote in the near future on "a possible path forward", and the 133 comments under the post appear to be generally enthusiastic about the prospect of a settlement. Since the beginning of the Lucky Friday strike, HL has lost roughly $3.00 per share, or 45%, in value, and while there are undoubtedly other contributing factors, I think shareholders can reasonably expect a significant bump should the strike be settled. The dramatic effect on the price of HL by the announcement of the strike at Lucky Friday in Feb 2017 apparently surprised many investors - including this one. It seems logical to think an end to the strike would be a short-term catalyst for HL, but it seems very few investors are paying attention, and opportunity may be knocking on the door at HL for those who do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HL. Additional disclosure: I'm an active trader.