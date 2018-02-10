History's Investing Lessons: John Smith, Jamestown, Risk/Reward & Management

History offers countless investing lessons that often go overlooked from the investing community. While many investors have read the well-known investing classics, some of the most important lessons can come from reading subjects that aren’t directly related to traditional investing. My favorite subject area is history. I like it the most because it’s often overlooked by the types of people who work on Wall Street, which means studying history has the potential to give me an edge in the marketplace.

Sometimes investing lessons are subtle, and I think that is the case with a biography I recently read: “A Man Most Driven: Captain John Smith, Pocahontas, and the Founding of America” by Peter Firstbrook. Here is the description from Amazon:

Everyone knows the story of Pocahontas and how she saved John Smith. And were it not for Smith’s leadership, the Jamestown Colony would surely have failed. Yet Smith was a far more ambitious explorer and soldier of fortune than these tales suggest—and a far more ambitious self-promoter, too, so reputed for his truculence that the pilgrims of the Mayflower snubbed him when he offered them his services, though his 1614 map of New England (which he named) made him the unrivaled expert on America.

If the biography is to be even partially believed (much of it was taken from Smith's own 1624 autobiography and there was no witness testimony for several of his life's events), then Smith, by any measurement lived an extraordinary life. Smith left England for the 2nd time around the age of about 20, after already having fought on the side of Dutch in the Eighty-Years War. While sailing to fight the Ottomans in Eastern Europe, he was tossed overboard into the Mediterranean Sea by Catholic pilgrims because he was a Protestant. He washed up on a nearby island, was taken aboard a French ship which then pirated and plundered another ship before Smith eventually ended up in Eastern Europe fighting the Ottomans. He killed three Ottomans in individual duals while there, fought in several battles, was promoted to Captain of the Calvary, nearly perished in brutal winter conditions; was eventually left for dead on the battlefield, and then was sold as a slave in Turkey before being bought by an owner in Crimea. He eventually killed his master and made his way back to Europe, with a new coat of arms and a pension for his military service.

Pretty amazing stuff. He eventually gets to Jamestown, VA, but spent most of the journey to America under arrest for planning a mutiny along the way. He is eventually cleared of the charges but always had strong detractors in Jamestown...especially among the ‘gentlemen’ of the group. We all know the story of how Pocahontas saved him, of course. And he only became “President” of Jamestown when virtually all the other leaders had died or gone back home. Then, when his detractors took control of Jamestown again, they attempted to put him to death again, but he was saved when a supply ship arrived on the day he was meant to hang, and they released him from his sentence. Not long after, he was badly burnt and nearly killed when a pouch of gunpowder around his waist caught fire. Only after this severe injury did he go back to England.

I have a couple investing related thoughts regarding the biography. The first has to do with the risk/reward of one’s life. Life expectancy was shorter in 1600, perhaps 30% shorter than we can expect today. Honor had a high value then. Certainly much higher than it has today in America. Smith’s Mediterranean pirate adventure, which could have easily cost him his life, earned him about ten years worth of craftsman’s wages. His time as a mercenary, in which I estimate he had a less than a 50% chance of survival, earned him the modern equivalent of $250,000, plus a coat-of-arms. Smith had been the son of a tenant farmer and had inherited the farm and what would have been an average to above average life at the time, but he chose to put his life on the line in these adventures in exchange for honor and perhaps 15 years worth of middle-class wages. If I had to place the odds on his survival when he first left home, it would have been under 20%. And that’s before he left for Jamestown. I think it shows there is a natural inclination for taking increased risk the shorter one’s life prospects are, the more honor is at stake, and also if one has beaten the odds before.

Charlie Munger’s recent comments on bitcoin investors immediately come to mind. He said something along the lines that the worst thing that could happen to a bitcoin investor is that they were successful...because then they would think they could do it again. It's probably also a useful thing to keep in mind so that one doesn't follow a famous investor into a bad investment because that famous investor got lucky once on a big and risky bet in the past.

Additionally, I think about those investors close to retirement (who likely have shorter life prospects than average) may be taking increased risk by reaching for yield or making other more aggressive bets in their portfolios. If their time was horizon was longer, they probably would and should be more conservative. But, what is most interesting is perhaps the common advice to younger investors that they should be more aggressive with their investments. That seems backward to me. Those with a long time horizon and life expectancy should be more conservative...because they can. They don't need to rush off to war and take increased risk. Time is on their side. (Just some random thoughts.)

My second set of investing related thoughts has to do with management. The Jamestown settlement was intended, after all, to be a profitable venture. There were two main management errors in my opinion. The first was that the London Company didn’t assign the best managers to Jamestown. John Smith was without question the best manager Jamestown had and they were lucky to have him as long as they did. Soon after his departure, nearly everyone died. Of the 500 settlers at Jamestown when Smith was relieved of his duties and returned to England, only 60 were alive the following Spring. The second management error was that the managers weren’t given the autonomy they needed to succeed. They had a long list of directives including guidelines for where to build the settlement, to look for the Northwest Passage, to find gold, and to be kind to natives. John Smith had to break many of those directives in order to keep people alive. Other Jamestown leadership wasn't able to do that.

This reminds a lot of what Berkshire Hathaway tries to avoid via its structure. It attempts to find businesses run by great managers and then lets those managers run the business without a lot of interference or pressure from above. If the London Company had properly identified John Smith as the best manager for Jamestown and then given him the latitude to discover the best and most profitable ventures (ie. tobacco instead of gold), then Jamestown’s fortunes would have been much better. Investing-wise, this makes me wary of investments like REITs that require a certain percentage of earnings be paid out in the form of dividends. It takes a lot of power away from management in terms of their ability to allocate capital in the best way, and there may be situations where it is unwise to pay out so much in dividends.

If you would like to read “A Man Most Driven: Captain John Smith, Pocahontas, and the Founding of America” you can find it on Amazon here. And I would be interested to hear any book recommendations from readers in the comment section.







