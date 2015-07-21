Healthcare REITs provide a great investment opportunity that has caught the attention of investors over the last decade or two. The focus of these real estate companies is, as the name suggests, on healthcare. Companies in this sector hold interest in senior housing facilities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals etc. Some of these companies may hold interest in only one or two of the mentioned building types, while others may be more diversified. My Sector Overview - Utilities post generated a lot of interest from readers and I decided that a Sector Overview - Healthcare REITs would provide some good visibility for investors considering this sector.

Why Invest in Healthcare REITs

The case of investing in healthcare REITs is really strong when one simply looks at the demographics. The richest generation - the baby boomers - is now starting to retire. According to this 2010 research report from Pew Research, 10,000 baby boomers will turn 65 each day for 19 years! Baby boomers make 26% of the total US population, and considering that most of them will require long-term care as they get older (our elderly now live longer thanks to the advancement in health and medical care), the investing case is pretty sound.

The whole healthcare REIT sector is estimated to be a $1T market (yes, $1 Trillion…that's not a typo) and only 15% of the market is exposed via publicly traded companies. So, the market is quite fragmented and consolidations, spinoffs, mergers and acquisitions can be expected to ramp up over the coming years providing shareholders with significant gains.

