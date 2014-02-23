The Power Of Reinvesting Cash

Long/Short Equity, Value

Contributor Since 2013

This is a pseudonym. Individual investor. Started my career in structured finance, moved into corporate debt, and now equities.





Former CFA charterholder. I'm too cheap to pay hundreds in fees every year - already paid too much for that fancy MBA degree. Plus I have no stable income.



But I have the dream job. I sit at home and philosophize about the world and play armchair CEO