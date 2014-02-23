The Power Of Reinvesting Cash

Individual investor. Started my career in structured finance, moved into corporate debt, and now equities.


Former CFA charterholder. I'm too cheap to pay hundreds in fees every year - already paid too much for that fancy MBA degree. Plus I have no stable income.

But I have the dream job. I sit at home and philosophize about the world and play armchair CEO

If you do a runoff scenario with a depreciating asset, what's the impact of reinvesting that cash flow at 5%? Pretty powerful it turns out. In the below example, no cash reinvestment get you less than $400 of NPV, while reinvesting cash at 5% get you ~$600 of PV. Always run your own math!

