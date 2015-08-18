Could The FDIC Seize Accounts During The Next Crisis?

As we noted last week, one of the biggest problems for the Central Banks is actual physical cash.

The financial system is predominantly comprised of digital money. Actual physical Dollars bills and coins only amount to $1.36 trillion. This is only a little over 10% of the $10 trillion sitting in bank accounts. And it's a tiny fraction of the $20 trillion in stocks, $38 trillion in bonds and $58 trillion in credit instruments floating around the system.

Suffice to say, if a significant percentage of people ever actually moved their money into physical cash, it could very quickly become a systemic problem.

Indeed, this is precisely what caused the 2008 meltdown, when nearly 24% of the assets in Money Market funds were liquidated in the course of four weeks. The ensuing liquidity crush nearly imploded the system.

Because of this, Central Banks and the regulators have declared a War on Cash in an effort to stop people trying to get their money out of the system.

One policy they are considering is to put a carry tax on physical cash meaning that your Dollar bills would gradually depreciate once they were taken out of the bank. Another idea is to do away with actual physical cash completely.

Perhaps the most concerning is the fact that should a "systemically important" financial entity go bust, any deposits above $250,000 located therein could be converted to equity… at which point if the company's shares, your wealth evaporates.

Indeed, the FDIC published a paper proposing precisely this back in December 2012. Below are some excerpts worth your attention.

This paper focuses on the application of "top-down" resolution strategies that involve a single resolution authority applying its powers to the top of a financial group, that is, at the parent company level. The paper discusses how such a top-down strategy could be implemented for a U.S. or a U.K. financial group in a cross-border context…

These strategies have been designed to enable large and complex cross- border firms to be resolved without threatening financial stability and without putting public funds at risk…

An efficient path for returning the sound operations of the G-SIFI to the private sector would be provided by exchanging or converting a sufficient amount of the unsecured debt from the original creditors of the failed company into equity. In the U.S., the new equity would become capital in one or more newly formed operating entities.

…Insured depositors themselves would remain unaffected. Uninsured deposits would be treated in line with other similarly ranked liabilities in the resolution process, with the expectation that they might be written down.

http://www.fdic.gov/about/srac/2012/gsifi.pdf

In other words… any liability at the bank is in danger of being written-down should the bank fail. And guess what? Deposits are considered liabilities according to US Banking Law. In this legal framework, depositors are creditors.

So… if a large bank fails in the US, your deposits at this bank would either be "written-down" (read: disappear) or converted into equity or stock shares in the company. And once they are converted to equity you are a shareholder not a depositor… so you are no longer insured by the FDIC.

So if the bank then fails (meaning its shares fall)… so does your deposit.

Let's run through this.

Let's say ABC bank fails in the US. ABC bank is too big for the FDIC to make hold. So…

1) The FDIC takes over the bank.

2) The bank's managers are forced out.

3) The bank's debts and liabilities are converted into equity or the bank's stock. And yes, your deposits are considered a "liability" for the bank.

4) Whatever happens to the bank's stock, affects your wealth. If the bank's stock falls at this point because everyone has figured out the bank is in major trouble… your wealth falls too.

This is precisely what has happened in Spain during the 2012 banking crisis over there. Since then it's also happened in Cyprus, Greece…and it is now perfectly legal in the US courtesy of a clause in the Dodd-Frank bill.

This is just the start of a much larger strategy of declaring War on Cash. The goal is to stop people from being able to move their money into physical cash and to keep their wealth in the financial system at all costs .

