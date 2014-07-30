Electrophysiology Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Electrophysiology Devices Market

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Electrophysiology Devices Market (ECG, EEG, Holter Monitoring Systems, Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters, Pacemaker, Imaging and 3D Mapping Systems) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global electrophysiology devices market was valued at USD 2,500.0 million in 2012 and is estimated to reach a market worth USD 5,496.6 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2013 to 2019.

Electrophysiology is the study of electrical properties of biological cells. Electrophysiology devices are used for diagnosing and treating abnormal electrical activities in the heart, brain and eyes. The market for electrophysiology devices is expected to grow impressively with the rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancements. With the rising adoption of ablation techniques especially for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, the electrophysiology market is expected to grow rapidly. On the other hand, strict regulatory approvals, high costs associated with devices coupled with availability of alternate medications are some of the challenges faced by the electrophysiology devices market.

The market for electrophysiology devices primarily comprises electrophysiology monitoring devices and treatment devices. Monitoring devices used in electrophysiology include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, electromyography, electroretinograph, diagnostic catheters and others. These devices enable physicians to understand the nature and origin of abnormal electrical impulses generating in the single ion channel cells to organs like the heart, brain and eyes. The outcomes help physicians in proper decision-making regarding treatment options, whether a patient needs medication or should opt for cardiac arrhythmic device implantation or catheter assisted ablation. Catheter ablation is a relatively new technique compared to implantation of cardiac arrhythmias devices. Due to its minimal invasive nature and efficacy, catheter ablation is the most commonly used treatment option for atrial fibrillation and other cardiac arrhythmias.

North America constitutes the largest market for electrophysiology devices. Factors such as presence of large number of well-equipped healthcare facilities, rising prevalence of diseases (cardiac arrhythmias, ophthalmic disorders and epilepsy) that require electrophysiology monitoring, and established healthcare policies providing access to better healthcare facilities are driving the market in the region. The fact that majority of the key players in the electrophysiology market including Medtronic Inc., St. Jude Medical and Boston Scientific are based in the U.S. and consider this as their primary revenue generating market, also acts as a driver. In addition, economic liberalization in emerging nations such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Russia is attracting manufacturers to shift their focus to these regions. The above mentioned shift in focus will help Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) to increase their market share during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has been anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing geography during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019.

Some of the key market players of the global electrophysiology devices market include St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Inc., Philips Healthcare and others. To gain a proficient market share, manufacturers are coming up with innovative products. The global electrophysiology devices market includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, St. Jude Medical among others.

