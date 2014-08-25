Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market Is Expected To Reach USD 75.2 Million Globally In 2018: Transparency Market Research

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research , "Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests (Pap Smear, Colposcopy and ECC Procedures) Market - Global Industry Analysis by Test Type and Age Group, Market Size, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global Pap smear test market was valued at USD 28.0 million in 2011 and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 31.4 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2012 to 2018. The global edocervical curettage (NYSE:ECC) procedures market was valued at USD 6.7 million in 2011 and is the fastest growing segment owing to its accuracy during cervical cancer diagnosis.

A high prevalence of HPV-infected patients across the globe, rising incidences of teenage sexual encounters, a rising number of organized cervical cancer programs initiated by governments and NGOs and the rising disposable income of consumers especially in the Asia Pacific region are some of the major growth drivers for the Pap smear tests market. An increasing number of female smokers worldwide and the rising world obesity rate also support the growth of the market.

Government regulations extending the age limit for a Pap smear test in an attempt to curb unnecessary healthcare-related expenditure will restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent. The future of the Pap smear tests market will be fuelled by technological advancements such as the invention of new cytological methods of testing and the rapidly aging population in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

The cervical cancer diagnostic tests market is dominated by the U.S. which holds a market share of around 31.3%. In Europe, Germany is the market leader in terms of revenue generated through Pap smear testing. The Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecasted period (2012 - 2018). India and China together form the most lucrative segment of the Asia Pacific region owing to their fast growing population coupled with high disposable incomes amongst consumers and high healthcare-related spending induced by the rapidly developing nature of their economies.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Guided Therapeutics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Ascon Medical Instruments, Olympus, Beckman Coulter Inc, Roche, Cooper Surgical Inc, Cardinal Health and Becton and Dickinson and Company.

This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of the cervical cancer diagnostic tests market taking into consideration Pap smear tests, ECC procedures and Colposcopy procedures in a global scenario. The report also provides the number of procedures performed, broken down by age group for each segment of the market. The report covers the market by test steps for cervical cancer diagnostic purpose.

