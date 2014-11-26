Disinfectors Market In 2020: Transparency Market Research

Disinfection is an essential procedure that is performed for infection control in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, elder care institutes and laboratories, using disinfectors and other infection control equipment such as sterilizers. Medical instruments, bedpans and urine bottles are placed inside the washers and flusher for disinfecting. The market is anticipated to grow with increasing number of hospital-acquired infections that has compelled medical professionals to use disinfectors. In addition, increase in the number of surgeries performed at hospitals and clinics and rising geriatric population will further propel the growth of disinfectors market. This is due to the fact that elderly people are more prone to various diseases that increase their hospital visit and uptake of various medical services. Hence, owing to the above mentioned facts the demand for disinfectors is expected to grow.

The global disinfectors market, based on product type has been segmented as washer disinfectors, flusher disinfectors and endoscope reprocessors. The market for washer disinfectors has been further segmented as single chamber and multi-chamber washer disinfectors. Single chamber washer disinfectors market has been further segmented as single door and double door. The market for these products has been extensively analyzed based on number of installed base, efficiency, application area and cost. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each product type has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The report also provides compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020 for each segment.

The global disinfectors market has been segmented based on applications as hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and elder care institutes. The market for these applications has been extensively analyzed based on the consumption pattern, usage pattern and efficiency. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each product type has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020 for each segment.

The global market for disinfectors has also been segmented based on application as life sciences, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. The market for these products has been extensively analyzed based on the number of hospitals, pharmaceutical and life-sciences companies, and compatibility of sterilization equipment and disinfectants for cleaning. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each product type has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 for each segment. In addition, current market trends and recent developments have been taken into consideration while determining the growth rate of the global disinfectors market.

The global market for disinfectors has also been provided for four major geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market for each geographical region has been extensively analyzed based on the number of hospitals, pharmaceutical and life-sciences companies, epidemic scenario, regulatory scenario, economic development, presence and reach of key companies.

The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each product type has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 for each segment. Detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the disinfectors market and future opportunities are provided in the report. PESTLE analysis has also been done while estimating individual geographies in order to provide current as well as future status. A list of recommendations for existing as well as new entrants has been discussed in the study to help in decision making.

Some of the key players of the global disinfectors market include Getinge Group, STERIS Corporation, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., OLYMPUS CORPORATION and Belimed Group. Market players are profiled in this report on the basis of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies adopted by the companies to ensure sustainability and maximize profits and product portfolio, and recent developments.

