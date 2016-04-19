Newborn Screening Market Grows With Public Awareness And Medical Advancements

Transparency Market Research has collected a detailed set of factors that are expected to influence the global newborn screening market. This data is presented in a research report titled "Newborn Screening Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 - 2023."

When it comes to physical growth and the maintenance of well-being, there is a list of disorders that a newborn could be affected by. These disorders, either inherited or metabolic, make it important for doctors to know exactly what might happen during the crucial initial phase of a newborn's growth period.

Newborn screening is therefore one of the most important practices in modern medicine. It involves testing various fluids and tissues of a child immediately after birth. Blood samples are taken, from which doctors can test the baby's enzyme activity and metabolites after they are gathered using a specialized filter.

Using the various tests devised under newborn screening, doctors can ascertain whether or not a child could suffer from any form of impairment to his or her normal growth. If the newborn is tested positive, the medical professionals can give the parents specific advice on taking care of the baby, and also provide drug and therapeutic assistance depending on the problem. If a child is tested positive, then follow-up tests are also scheduled under the guidance of a geneticist and a pediatrician.

The global newborn screening market also includes testing for congenital heart defects and hearing loss. They are usually conducted through state or even national governing bodies that work to screen all hospital births within their region. There is currently no standardized list or pattern of newborn screening, which is why the types of screenings will differ greatly between different regions.

The global newborn screening market is advancing due to the influx of new players in the past few years. It is, however, continually impeded by factors such as the lack of infrastructure in several regions, the overall lack of awareness, and the lack of trained professionals.

In 2013, the National Institute of Health initiated a program for newborn screening, which involved genomic sequencing. The program helped the global newborn screening market make giant leaps in terms of researching the difficulties encountered during newborn genomic sequencing and ways to mitigate these complications.

Geographically, the global newborn screening market has consistently been dominated by North America, followed by Europe, owing to a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, higher spending power, and improved insurance coverage. At the same time, Asia Pacific is exhibiting a rapid growth rate due to a fast-evolving medical industry and the increasing rate of awareness. This region additionally benefits from the growth of medical tourism along with government initiatives against newborn diseases.

The key players in the global newborn screening market are ZenTech S.A., PerkinElmer Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Masimo Corporation, GE Life Sciences, BioTek Instruments, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

